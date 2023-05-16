Joe Biden delivered a commencement address at Howard University and said that the biggest teror threat facing America is white supremacy. Seriously? Biden also noted that he wasn’t making that claim just because he was speaking at a “Black HBCU.”

Biden continues to stoke racial division at every opportunity. Rather than bringing all Americans together, Biden plays the race card in order to promote distrust and anger.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas says all is fine at the southern border. Plus, the Transformers cartoon goes woke.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel