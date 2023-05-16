Joe Biden delivered a commencement address at Howard University and said that the biggest teror threat facing America is white supremacy. Seriously? Biden also noted that he wasn’t making that claim just because he was speaking at a “Black HBCU.”
Biden continues to stoke racial division at every opportunity. Rather than bringing all Americans together, Biden plays the race card in order to promote distrust and anger.
DHS Secretary Mayorkas says all is fine at the southern border. Plus, the Transformers cartoon goes woke.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
This woke Democrat fool puppet president Biden is just taking orders from his racist, White hating Black Muslim tinkerbell Barack PinocchiObama master.
AND since Antifa ARE the mob of the commucrats, OF course he won’t ever see them as a “threat.”
The greatest threat to American democracy these days is Biden Crime family White supremacy, and crime minded White democrats who cannot honestly win the social arguments within their own race, so they have to turn to misinforming people of color to bail them out politically, who place their own self interests above workable democracy and will sell it out any chance they can pickup a vote from a person of color who had the same bad experience with a white person that they got from a person of his own color, but chose to or more likely was persuaded by democrats to buy into the blame game, instead of realizing people of all colors succumb to the same human temptations and soul perversions EQUALLY when all things are equal, but unequally when power seeking race baiting democrats are on the campaign trial to ensnare as many socially failed people by telling them their universal race shared temptations that result in life failures are somehow the fault of the White guys. It may temporarily buy votes and it may buy time, but the resulting social division and crimes born of a Democrat party promoted race hate eventually catches up to them, and the bigger they are, the harder they fall, taking much of the innocence of all colored America along with them. Joe’s failure default system is becoming laughable even to blacks,,,i.e, “when all else fails, just blame the White guys”…which only works when he looks in the mirror.
ITS not just him, its the entire bloody govt, from the dept of indoctrination, to the FBI/DOJ, to the dept of energy etc.. THEY ARE ALL Rotten to the core.
White supremacy my foot! The greatest threat these days is that bunch of self entitled snot nosed white liberals in Washington District of Corruption who hate white people and who want to turn this country into a glorified version of North Korea. And the only reason that Bite-Me Biden thinks white supremacy is a threat is because his false god Fuehrer Barry the Fairy Obama told him it was.
I guess that makes him the Number One terror threat then—he’s White and he thinks he is Supreme.