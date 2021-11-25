Joe Biden had a “let them eat cake” moment when he suggested that Americans who are frustrated with high gas prices go out and purchase an expensive electric vehicle. Biden seems to have no grasp on how inflation, high gas prices, and supply chain issues are affecting hard-working Americans.

The Biden administration continues to push policies that drive up energy prices. Gasoline isn’t the only commodity with rising prices. Inflation is hitting everyone, and Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the Biden administration are only making the problems worse.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dodges questions on whether Biden will apologize to Kyle Rittenhouse. Plus, a new survey on illegal border crossings blows holes in the left’s asylum excuse.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

