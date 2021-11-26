A student at a school in the Castleberry school district in the Fort Worth area slapped a teacher during an encounter in which the girl also referred to the educator in crude terms, according to a video recording broadcast on social media.
The teacher is a Black woman. The student is a white teenage girl.
As the recording begins, the student heads briskly toward the front of a classroom. The teacher is using a landline telephone on a desk. The student presses a part of the phone that would end a call. The teacher attempts to lift the student’s hand from the phone, and the student hits the teacher’s shoulder with an open hand.
The teacher leaves the room for about 10 seconds before returning and finding the student attempting to make a call herself.
“No. I’m calling my momma. You ain’t about to [expletive] me up, [expletive],” the student said.
With someone apparently on the phone line, the student attempts to pass the call on to the teacher.
“You want to talk to her ’cause she’s Black, and she’s [expletive] pissing me off right now?” the student asks.
The student throws the phone receiver to a surface beside the teacher and leaves the classroom.
The video, which is about one minute in length and has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media, appears to have been recorded by another student. It is not clear at which district school the encounter occurred, or on what date.
The Castleberry district wrote in a statement that it commended “the teacher for the calm demeanor and utter professionalism she demonstrated throughout the entirety of the incident, even when the situation turned violent and offensive. We support this teacher and her response in the strongest terms possible. Because criminal activity occurred, the District immediately turned this matter over to law enforcement.
“In addition, the District is currently conducting its own investigation, including reviewing video footage and taking statements of those present. Castleberry ISD will follow the law in allocating appropriate discipline,” the district wrote.
In an interview with WFAA-TV, the student’s mother, Brittany Evans, said that her daughter has autism, bipolar disorder and depression.
“The teacher is a Black woman. The student is a white teenage girl”. The student that assaulted the teacher should be prosecuted, however why bring race into the discussion, in the article by the newspaper reporter (the teacher is black and the student is white). Race has nothing to do with this incident!
Race is part of everything where the media is concerned.. I thought everyone knew that. Race does have something to do with it because the student told her momma on the phone that the teacher was black.
This nasty little girl should be expelled from the school permanently and brought up on charges. She’s had no upbringing at all and the mother on the other end of that phone line should be ashamed of raising this girl.
We’re missing a lot of information here, so who’s to say?
However, the reporting of the incident has to be the usual inflammatory presentation: The teacher is a Black woman. The student is a white teenage girl. They never have any trouble getting those initial “facts” straight, do they? And how much of the incident didn’t get recorded on video?
#1. It does not matter the race of the teacher or the race of her attacker.
#2. It does not matter that the student’s mother, Brittany Evans, said that her daughter has autism, bipolar disorder and depression.
#3. There are medicines and treatment for the treatment of those afflictions.
If parents do not teach their children to respect others, then they won’t.
If children are allowed to have temper tantrums they will.
If children believe that they won’t be disciplined for bad behavior, then they will have bad behavior.
This is the behavior of a spoiled, self-centered, self-righteous, untrained, undisciplined child.
We’re missing a lot of information here, so who’s to say?
I’ll say.
From the info in the video we hear the student bring race into the incident and the media reported it.
Regardless of whatever goes before a teacher is an authority figure and the student needs to comply and then deal with the issue later if necessary. A student should never strike a teacher.
It’s the same thing as a driver complying with a cop. Do what you’re told and then argue in court or in this case argue in the principal’s office.
This is exactly what the left lives for, these types of incidents. The “child” clearly needs mental help but the left doesn’t want to help kids like this they just want them prosecuted and jailed. That is until they are rehabilitated to think like a liberal.