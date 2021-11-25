President Joe Biden, his wife Jill and the extended Biden clan have camped out at the luxurious Nantucket compound owned by billionaire businessman turned philanthropist David Rubenstein for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Like Biden, Rubenstein grew up in a middle-class, blue-collar family and originally started his career in government service. But he left that path to form a private equity company that would make him a billionaire many times over.

Along the way, Rubenstein made friends with the rich and the powerful and on both sides of the political aisle: George H.W. Bush was an adviser to his company while Jimmy Carter is a close friend (who’s also stayed at Rubenstein’s Nantucket home).

– Read more at the Daily Mail

————————————-

Before leaving for his high class holiday Joe lectured on the topic of inflation, then turned his back on the room and walked away refusing reporters’ questions.



————————————-

————————————-