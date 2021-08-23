Fingers Pointing! Rick McKee | Aug 23, 2021 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.8/5. From 19 votes. Please wait... Share:
“Who done done it—don’t point at us.”
Democrats and the Democrat Party never take responsibility or are held accountable for their own unlawful, destructive, dishonorable, immoral actions. Democrats always blame someone or something else for their own actions. Even if the Democrats are caught “red handed”.
By ducking responsibility for authorizing the premature, reckless withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan and placing many thousands of American and Afghan lives at the mercy of the brutal Taliban, Joe Biden is proving that he is incapable of making sound decisions and quite willing to blame others for his failures. Since the buck stops here no longer applies to Biden, I suggest that he place a sign on his desk that reads: “The Duck Starts Here”.