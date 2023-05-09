Joe Biden kicked off his 2024 reelection campaign with a sit-down interview with MSNBC. In addition to mumbling and stumbling, Biden was asked about his low approval ratings and gave a stunning reply.
According to Biden, his approval ratings are low, because all the news is bad. Biden said that people are only hearing about the negatives. Considering Biden has a supportive media, maybe that means Americans just don’t like him?
A leftwing commentator blasts people who are concerned about safety. Plus, the crisis at the southern border keeps getting worse.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
This corrupt, demented, puppet president Joe Biden even has all the major news networks protecting and promoting this puppet fool and this idiot blames the hand that is feeding him.
We all know that this fool is nothing but a puppet to his masters who manipulated him into office to take the blame for his cabal masters destructive and traitorous intensions. You can bet your derrière that the Muslim Tinkerbell Barrack PinocchiObama is still Biden’s master.
What do you think the real reason that the treasonous Democrat Party has imported, encouraged, protected, transported and totally supported over 6 MILLION illegal immigrants into our country since this corrupt, demented, puppet president Joe Biden was injected into office???
Or maybe THE PEOPLE are just being tired of being repeatedly lied to, which makes them think that Joe thinks we are really too stupid to see through the deceptions. If 50 years in Washington D.C. service does this kind of depletion to the human mind and soul, then term limits are a must, just to save the country the Government medical bills alone needed to treat the mutated and deformed brains of our politicians. Nature is supposed to cull out the weak to protect the strong of the species,,,but then the Democrat party of damaged human goods just keeps passing laws and getting in the way of nature doing what it is designed to do best. ,,,take out the trash. not become one of them.
Saying “he has a supportive’ media, is NOT GOING SO FAR.
They are sycophants!