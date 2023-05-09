Joe Biden kicked off his 2024 reelection campaign with a sit-down interview with MSNBC. In addition to mumbling and stumbling, Biden was asked about his low approval ratings and gave a stunning reply.

According to Biden, his approval ratings are low, because all the news is bad. Biden said that people are only hearing about the negatives. Considering Biden has a supportive media, maybe that means Americans just don’t like him?

A leftwing commentator blasts people who are concerned about safety. Plus, the crisis at the southern border keeps getting worse.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

