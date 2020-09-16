In the 2020 election, it’s Trump vs. Biden, but could Nancy Pelosi become president in the race for the White House? In the case that the electoral college is tied, the Constitution spells out a process that could lead to some surprising results. Could Kamala Harris end up serving with President Trump? How about Joe Biden and Mike Pence? Can you imagine Nancy Pelosi serving as president? Check out how it’s possible!

To add even more confusion, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t seem to know who is at the top of their ticket. Is it really Harris – Biden? Plus, President Trump presides over an historic Middle East peace agreement.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

