In the 2020 election, it’s Trump vs. Biden, but could Nancy Pelosi become president in the race for the White House? In the case that the electoral college is tied, the Constitution spells out a process that could lead to some surprising results. Could Kamala Harris end up serving with President Trump? How about Joe Biden and Mike Pence? Can you imagine Nancy Pelosi serving as president? Check out how it’s possible!
To add even more confusion, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t seem to know who is at the top of their ticket. Is it really Harris – Biden? Plus, President Trump presides over an historic Middle East peace agreement.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
And this is about as serious as it gets and when she forms her administration, you can look for the most socialist, communist administrations this country has ever had.
Wake up America, this is precisely what will and can happen if the dems ascend the WH Oval Office. Please Lord, do not allow this to happen.
Kamala Harris has already talked about the Harris Administration. They are keeping their real intentions under wraps, and it won’t be freedom any more. Lock downs will be the least of our worries.
I don’t think it is under wraps or a secret to anyone with working eyes & ears.
Seems to me the Dem Party has made very clear by both their words & actions that they intend to impose political tyranny & dictatorship over entire nation.
This is why all citizens must unite in overwhelming landslide of votes to prevent any Dem from winning in any state or federal election or being able to challenge presidential results past the deadline date, which could end up in the horrific possibility of Crazy Nasty Pelosi & the Marxist Dem Party imposing their clearly stated goal of establishing a punitive style of tyranny & dictatorship over the nation.
BTW, is it just me who thinks Nancy’s face looks like it’s melting?
Don’t know if cosmetic surgeons are allowed to operate right now in CA but Pelosi sure looks like she needs to go somewhere for a face replacement.