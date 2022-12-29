Joe Biden’s border crisis just set a new record. Last month, Customs and Border Patrol report that 233,000 illegal border crossers were apprehended. This is a staggering figure, yet Biden, Mayorkas, and other White House officials continue to say that the U.S. southern border is secure. What do you think?
With Title 42 set to expire, the border surge will only get worse. Some states are fighting back and trying to build their own border walls, but Biden is fighting them. It’s clear that Biden’s idea of immigration reform is a completely open border.
The Supreme Court issues a ruling on Title 42. Plus, Dartmouth College has a new education program that excludes white males.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Check out that photo—there’s two useless idiots.
Exactly WHY is this treasonous enemy of the U.S. still the puppet president??
Exactly WHY is this treasonous enemy of the U.S. Democrat controlled congress members still in office??
You do know that WE the People are totally supporting and caring for these multi-millions of illegal immigrants that this traitorous Biden administration is encouraging and allowing into our country.
This disgraceful puppet president Biden won’t even go to the southern border to see what his destructive immigration policies have created.
Exactly WHY is this treasonous enemy of the U.S. still the puppet president??
Useless – yes
Idiots – no.. THIS IS INTENTIONAL by both.
The border is about as secure as a screen door on a submarine. The time has come that the people need to stand up and fight for our country or the alzheimers riddled creature in the w/h is going to give to country away and that’s the way it is looking at this time. The DEMONcrats have always hated this country and have always wanted to punish the country for the wealth we have made, yeah just watch what the byden creature does next, with everything the byden does things get a bit worse everytime he does anything. Just watch what the little boy joe does next .