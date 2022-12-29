Joe Biden’s border crisis just set a new record. Last month, Customs and Border Patrol report that 233,000 illegal border crossers were apprehended. This is a staggering figure, yet Biden, Mayorkas, and other White House officials continue to say that the U.S. southern border is secure. What do you think?

With Title 42 set to expire, the border surge will only get worse. Some states are fighting back and trying to build their own border walls, but Biden is fighting them. It’s clear that Biden’s idea of immigration reform is a completely open border.

The Supreme Court issues a ruling on Title 42. Plus, Dartmouth College has a new education program that excludes white males.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

