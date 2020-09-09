Gov. Cuomo targeted President Trump on Tuesday as he ripped his fellow Queens native’s actions toward his hometown throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor accused Trump of “actively trying to kill New York City” as he called on Washington to pony up funds to help struggling states recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

“This is a war on cities … It is an unsustainable position for the federal government,” Cuomo said during a press briefing in Manhattan as he pleaded with Congress and the White House to provide much-needed relief. “Either this president will figure it out, or the next president will figure it out. If the Congress doesn’t figure it out, there’ll be mayhem in this country and there will be a different Congress in January. That is my political opinion.”

Taking a page from the Daily News, Cuomo displayed a riff on the famed “Ford to City: Drop Dead” headline.

“Trump to NY Drop Dead: Trump’s incompetence Allowed COVID to Come to America,” the mock-up read.

The governor also repeated his claim that the president caused “the Covid outbreak in New York and blasted the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “incompetent.”

“Trump is actively trying to kill New York City. It’s personal,” Cuomo said, listing off projects such as the Second Ave. Subway and Laguardia AirTrain that have yet to receive federal funding or authorization. “I think it’s psychological. He is trying to kill New York City.”

Last week, Cuomo similarly fumed after the president threatened to withhold federal funds from the Big Apple and other Democrat-run cities that he believes are not doing enough to combat crime.

Earlier Tuesday, the president took aim at Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio, tweeting that they are “destroying” the city with strict coronavirus safety precautions such as continuing to bar indoor dining in the five boroughs.

“New York City must stop the Shutdown now,” Trump tweeted. “The Governor & Mayor are destroying the place!”

