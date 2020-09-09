Gov. Cuomo targeted President Trump on Tuesday as he ripped his fellow Queens native’s actions toward his hometown throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor accused Trump of “actively trying to kill New York City” as he called on Washington to pony up funds to help struggling states recover from the COVID-19 crisis.
“This is a war on cities … It is an unsustainable position for the federal government,” Cuomo said during a press briefing in Manhattan as he pleaded with Congress and the White House to provide much-needed relief. “Either this president will figure it out, or the next president will figure it out. If the Congress doesn’t figure it out, there’ll be mayhem in this country and there will be a different Congress in January. That is my political opinion.”
Taking a page from the Daily News, Cuomo displayed a riff on the famed “Ford to City: Drop Dead” headline.
“Trump to NY Drop Dead: Trump’s incompetence Allowed COVID to Come to America,” the mock-up read.
The governor also repeated his claim that the president caused “the Covid outbreak in New York and blasted the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “incompetent.”
“Trump is actively trying to kill New York City. It’s personal,” Cuomo said, listing off projects such as the Second Ave. Subway and Laguardia AirTrain that have yet to receive federal funding or authorization. “I think it’s psychological. He is trying to kill New York City.”
Last week, Cuomo similarly fumed after the president threatened to withhold federal funds from the Big Apple and other Democrat-run cities that he believes are not doing enough to combat crime.
Earlier Tuesday, the president took aim at Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio, tweeting that they are “destroying” the city with strict coronavirus safety precautions such as continuing to bar indoor dining in the five boroughs.
“New York City must stop the Shutdown now,” Trump tweeted. “The Governor & Mayor are destroying the place!”
___
(c)2020 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
hey idiot cuomo your party and your henchmen have killed nyc.
have you not been paying attention to comrad deblasio and his dismantiling of the cops and his bandwagon attitude towards
rioters and there destruction of 5th ave.
Totally absurd and anyone with a logical and rational mind who are paying attention knows it. Trump helped anyone who asked for help and the American people know it.
Cuomo, you own it, you broke it, you pay for it. Don’t ask the American taxpayers all over this country to pay for what you allowed to happen. You thought you would get by with these lies, but they ain’t gonna fly Cuomo Tyrant. You have allowed a once beautiful city to become a rat infested dump. Restaurants aren’t open, draconian rules for businesses and citizens and you expect to be remunerated by the taxpayers. You have insulted Veterans, the Elderly, Samaritan’s Purse and President Trump. What a feckless loser you are. Deal with your destruction of NYC now on your own.
The wealthy have closed their doors and headed for Florida and they won’t be back.
Amazing how the LibTard DemocRats change their tune as the election draws near. Two months ago, the ignorant dumbbell from Albany was overflowing with praise for our President for granting New York everything that was asked for and then some. Now that we are two months from the election, and realize their candidate is a half a bubble off mentally, they they are blatantly LYING about President Donald J Trump’s handling of this virus. They must truly believe Americans are not only stupid, they have no memories. BIG Mistake on their part.
What a lying thug…Trump did EVERYTHING he was asked to do. This thug sent the elderly to nursing homes to spread the Covid instead of utilizing the hospital ship and The Emergency hospital in the Javits Center that Trump had in place in record time. Those two places were fully equipped and staffed and they were not even used. Thug Czar Cuomo and Commie DeBozo have destroyed New York…..