Jimmy Kimmel claimed Vice President Mike Pence was delivering empty boxes of PPE for a publicity stunt. Kimmel apologized later (kind of) but still continued to attack Pence and President Trump over the coronavirus outbreak and a host of other issues. Now, Kimmel claims that HE is the victim of mean conservatives. Does he deserve an apology?

Nancy Pelosi hopes to steamroll another $3 trillion spending bill through Congress, and Sen. Rand Paul takes on Dr. Fauci over reopening the country.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel