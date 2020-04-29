One day after announcing that lawmakers will return to Capitol Hill next week, House leadership on Tuesday decided against going back so soon.

House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer said on reflection, the leaders decided it’s better to wait.

“After hearing from our members and consulting with the speaker and the attending physician, the House will not reconvene next week,” he said. “We will return once the CARES 2 [stimulus] package is ready.”

Hoyer had announced Monday the chamber would return from recess in a week. Lawmakers have been away from Capitol Hill since March 26. The Senate still plans to return Monday.

McConnell said Senate routines will be modified in “ways that are smart and safe.”

A group of House Democrats told Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday that returning was a “dangerous” idea. Others said a lack of childcare would also present a challenge.

So far, seven members of congress have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed to have been infected.

Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.