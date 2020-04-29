One day after announcing that lawmakers will return to Capitol Hill next week, House leadership on Tuesday decided against going back so soon.
House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer said on reflection, the leaders decided it’s better to wait.
“After hearing from our members and consulting with the speaker and the attending physician, the House will not reconvene next week,” he said. “We will return once the CARES 2 [stimulus] package is ready.”
Hoyer had announced Monday the chamber would return from recess in a week. Lawmakers have been away from Capitol Hill since March 26. The Senate still plans to return Monday.
McConnell said Senate routines will be modified in “ways that are smart and safe.”
A group of House Democrats told Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday that returning was a “dangerous” idea. Others said a lack of childcare would also present a challenge.
So far, seven members of congress have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed to have been infected.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Cowards, wimps, lazy, corrupt, fear mongers. Stay away from washington dc permanently. You cause less damage when you’re hiding under your beds.
Would that hiding in their girl caves and isolated from the virus of Trump derangement syndrome would cure them of that disease there could be a hidden blessing. Taking socialist collectives from their ability to collectively screw up the country is not a bad thing. America runs best whenever it is governed the least. That is the essence of the power of THE PEOPLE to SELF-govern successfully without corrupt inept politicians just getting in the way, unable to lead and refusing to follow. Those cold damp Pelosi Fuhrer bunkers must be getting rather stale and damp. The Democrat ground hogs must have seen their shadows and retreated back to their dark holes while the Brave new world of Productive Americans go into the sunlight to grow again and thrive. History repeats, as Socialist leaders do all they can to protect themselves, while their perceived useful idiots go out and take all the risks and the casualties in a war that finds Democrat House Members in full retreat.
Yes and these are the people that send us to war. Make sure the young that go cannot appreciate a beer in their home state. I would not follow these people to war. Frag their butts.
Please, oh please call the Congress back into session…you will be safe from the virus….we PROMISE! ….and unlike the Congress we always keep our promises.
Is Pelosi and Hoyer finally facing the fact that the stockperson at the local grocery store is more essential than they are? Arrogant, worthless, and to entitled to do the job they were hired to do, a job that allows them the luxury to buy kitchen appliances worth more than most Americans cars.
add to that darby… these awful, evil, elitist… “people”… think and demand that us little people of the kingdom should give praise and thanks for their long service to the country! … how vomitable.
RESIGN!
When half the people who voted you into office, and many if not most of those who serve under you have already cratered their own immunity systems in AIDS and other blood born pathogen injections more dangerous to the human body than anything Trump has suggested being injected,,,, staying locked down among the walking dead is your only option. Who knows what darkness lurks in the hearts minds of Socialist men, and within the debilitated blood streams and under the skirts of Pelosi and her Squads of sin liberated women. The shadow knows, and his name might just be Joe Biden who on many occasions has fingered it out, which has necessitated his figuring it out, that it is best to remain in his basement with the rest of the social misfits and rebels of safe human conduct that even in normal times puts THE PEOPLE and themselves at risk.
They should stop drawing a paycheck if they don’t return to work.
I mean Congress could skype or something right? Surely there’s a way for them to legislate from home. They can vote on bills electronically.
No? Not secure? Then stop trying to make it so voters can vote electronically.
Must be nice to not work and still get paid–AND dictate your own work timeline.
I guess they’re waiting for COVID to TOTALLY disappear (which will NEVER happen!) before they’ll go back to DC.
Congress SHOULDN’T be getting paid during this pandemic if they’re not working–it conveys a bad impression.
washington itself has been conveying a “bad impression” for decades now
Perhaps if they weren’t all frail, weak, 80 year old pansies!
Or 300 lb. gluttons like No Neck Nadler. Since about 1 in 13 Black or African-American babies is born with sickle cell trait leaving them prime candidates for the ventilators, Pelosi stands to lose about 12% of her house constituency, or her perceived useful idiots that keep her in power when they contract the virus. Of the 22 freshman representatives who are nonwhite, just one is a Republican.
What is stopping the Republicans from showing up?
So far the Senate is planning to show up on Monday. But, the House won’t be in session since it’s run by Democrats.
It would be really cool if all the House Republicans did show up and they held a mock session with lots of photographers.
What’s stopping the Republicans from showing up is that they’re no more than the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the CPUSA aka DemoKrat Partei, who collectively haven’t a complete pair of cojones, but do have wishbones where their backbones should be.
Somewhere in the bowels of the Constitution or congressional rules, there has got to be a way to vote when congress people play hooky.
If not, then the strategy could always be “I’m not there, so you can’t vote!”
We need our real Republicans to get smart and vicious. Take the gloves off!
Fire these true ***’s! They have a job, a job well beyond their intellect and merit for most, part the Dems. If they don’t work they should be fired!
For full disclosure, I hate the Democrats! I find them disgusting anti-American for the most part.
Since the members of both the House and Senate work for WE the PEOPLE, then we should lock the doors to the House and Senate and only allow Republicans in. Also, if the members of Congress don’t want to work, we should and MUST withhold their pay and benefits, ENOUGH is enough of their and disrespect and disdain for the people who put their sorry pompous butts in office.
The cretin party is afraid that they may have to face America before they can get all their lies and misinformation ready for their friends in the lamestream media and because they are still covering up their thirst for power instead of a sense of duty towards the American people. Nancy is looking for an extra copy of the Constitution to rip up and Chuckie is still in munchkin land looking for his brain. Bernie is still walking the Commie red brick road.
If they do not show up for work,, either they get no pay, or they loose their job, just like everybody else. Their choice.
I’m sick and tried of the Democrats acting as if we own them something. They have not done anything in the last 3 years t help the american people but have work very hard t get rid of Trump and help the illegals. We have just witness what Socialism is by some of the Governor’s . And that is just the beginning if the Democrats get what they want. We need to call all the Democrats and tell them to start working for the american people and not for themselves.
They will return once the bill to steal from the taxpayers is ready. They should not get paid if they won’t work. We need to get rid of all theses dirtbags and create a new government with real checks and balances. Get people back to work. Some people will get sick. It happens every year. COVID-19 has become a political tool and it is about time we recognize it. Stop paying people to sit at home. Open schools, daycare and businesses. The business of America is business.
At this point in our history, not collectively resigning, may be more dangerous, at least to their already tarnished reputations and certainly, their “legacies”.
It is We the People who are in danger when the DemRats come to Washington.
The Senate, controlled by Republicans, is returning on Monday, using CDC precautions. This won’t bode well for the Dems. They intend to make the next Stim pkg, outside the chamber, then try to ram it thru with perks and blame it on the Republicans for not approving the pork.
What,they think that ASSASSINS are waiting for them for what they have done to the Country….
The democrats are such a rotten, sorry, hate mongering, dung flinging, money wasting, lying, corrupt *** crowd. A rattlesnake has more virtue than the democrats in congress and government.
And they are hiding behind their attending physician’s advice not to return as yet because it will be dangerous for them! What do we care if they catch the virus. THEY ARE NOT INDISPENSABLE THEY CAN JUST BE AS EASILY REPLACED. THIS WOULD HAVE BEEN A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO CULL THEM DOWN!!
They are afraid of being tarred, feathered, and ran out of town! By not working they are pushing vote by mail rather than absentee ballots, and now guaranteed income…..these communist need to get the Hell out of the USA !
They are doing this to spite Trump who had been telling them to return to work for us the people. Talking about being passive aggressive.