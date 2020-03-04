During his address to supporters on Tuesday night, former Vice President Joe Biden confused his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, which his sister, Valerie Biden Owens.
“They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing!” Biden exclaimed, touting his success in the majority of states.
“By the way, this is my little sister, Valerie,” Biden said, grabbing his wife Jill’s hand. He then grabs his sister’s hand saying, “And I’m Jill’s husband.”
Joe Biden: "This is my little sister, Valerie! No wait…this is my wife!"
Oh. my. #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/2hIGyID6TW
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 4, 2020
This is an excerpt from Townhall.
