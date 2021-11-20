The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in a Kenosha, Wis., courtroom sparked plenty of opinions on Friday — divided in the same way the country is.
The baby-faced gunman, who killed two men and wounded a third at a Black Lives Matter protest last year was hailed as a hero in right-wing circles, while those on the left decried the jury’s decision.
President Biden expressed anger, but at the same time, urged calm.
“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken,” the president said in a statement.
He urged Americans to express themselves in a peaceful manner despite their thoughts on the jury’s call.’
The Rev. Jesse Jackson said the not-guilty verdict could have chilling consequences for peaceful protests.
““It seems to me that it’s open season on human rights demonstrators,” he said.
New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams posted a statement on Twitter calling for “swift and righteous” measures to prevent future bloodbaths.
“This decision is an indictment of irresponsible laws that make our society far more violent and unsafe under the guise of personal freedom and so-called self-defense,” Adams wrote.
Rittenhouse’s defense team successfully argued their client had acted in self-defense when he killed two unarmed demonstrators, with whom he’d clashed.
“It also sends an extremely dangerous message to those in our country who seek agendas of anarchy — often born in prejudice and ignorance — to wreak havoc in their communities and potentially murder their neighbors,” Adams wrote.
New York U.S. Rep Jerry Nadler (D-Brooklyn) called the outcome of the trial a “heartbreaking verdict” and a “miscarriage of justice” that should be reviewed by the Department of Justice.
The Rev. Al Sharpton, who’d earlier in the week attended the trial of three white men accused of killing unarmed Black man Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, called the Rittenhouse acquittal a reminder that these are “dark days” for the Black people whose suffering fuels the BLM movement.
The three people Rittenhouse shot were white, but they were attending a protest sparked by the shooting of Black man Jacob Blake by a Kenosha cop. Blake was left partially paralyzed, and protesters took to the streets.
“This verdict was not only outrageous and dangerous, it was also an obvious signal that encourages and notifies ‘vigilantes’ that they can continue to use violence to assert their power, and more importantly that they are above the criminal justice system when they do,” he said in a statement.
Eric Ward of the Southern Poverty Law Center summarized Rittenhouse’s situation as a systemic issue.
“Law enforcement unwillingness to uphold its mission of non-politicized policing led to a volatile environment where an armed vigilante was allowed to parade a weapon, engage racial justice protesters and depart the scene freely after having discharged a weapon that took the lives of two individuals and injured a third,” Ward wrote.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) tweeted, “It’s time to dismantle systemic racism & fundamentally transform our broken justice system.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom worried about the precedent the Rittenhouse case set.
“America today: you can break the law, carry around weapons built for a military, shoot and kill people, and get away with it,” the Democrat tweeted. “That’s the message we’ve just sent to armed vigilantes across the nation.”
Several conservative lawmakers viewed the situation differently, in some cases celebrating the verdict as a triumph for the right to bear arms and a vindication for the shooter. They also saw it as an opportunity to attack the mainstream media.
“Today, Kyle Rittenhouse has been found NOT GUILTY,” tweeted Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. “The media must apologize NOW!”
Noted gun enthusiast Lauren Boebert of Colorado saw the Wisconsin jury’s decision as a religious experience.
“Today is a great day for the Second Amendment and the right to self-defense,” she tweeted. “Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty on all counts! Glory to God!”
Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, who was censured by Congress this week for tweeting violent imagery about New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, welcomed Rittenhouse to move to his state, if the 18-year-old can get into Arizona State University. The teen enrolled in an online program through the school last month.
#Antifa launched an attack on the Justice Center in downtown Portland, Ore. overnight following the #Rittenhouse verdict. They chanted about wanting to burn down the building, which houses inmates, the central police station & the sheriff's office. https://t.co/VNYxMtszuQ pic.twitter.com/sgtZEViQpo
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 20, 2021
A mob of violent #antifa in black bloc confronted a group of police officers trying to protect the @PortlandPolice central station. The officers retreat. pic.twitter.com/2C2FSKQDbF
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 20, 2021
#Antifa in downtown Portland incite violence by chanting one of their favorites: “Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground.” They gathered to try & break inside the Justice Center to oppose #Rittenhouse verdict. pic.twitter.com/wra92TPtpx
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 20, 2021
Following mass #antifa violence last night in Portland, Ore., the antifa cell in Los Angeles has announced a direct action for today at Pershing Square. #Rittenhouse pic.twitter.com/FBoZk5zPK7
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 20, 2021
Large crowd of far-left protesters march in New York City to protest #Rittenhouse verdict and to chant about burning down every police station. Video by @LeeroyPress: pic.twitter.com/gCctPgkFRg
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 20, 2021
“Antifa united will never be divided.”
Antifa and communist protesters march in Denver to oppose #Rittenhouse verdict. pic.twitter.com/kdxJ56mieH
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 20, 2021
Notice that all of these People who objected to the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse are Democrats.
“Self-defense is NOT illegal”
“The Rev. Jesse Jackson said the not-guilty verdict could have chilling consequences” and a deep freeze to his rainbow coalition contributions.
“New York U.S. Rep Jerry Nadler (D-Brooklyn) called the outcome of the trial a “heartbreaking verdict” and a “miscarriage of justice” that should be reviewed by the Department of Justice.”,,,,So a Not Guilty verdict of an innocent white man is to American justice what cholesterol is to Nadler’s clogged heart? Who wants to go with that flow? How about we all embrace their Democrat family planned miscarriage of innocent babies and equate it to their ideas of miscarriages of Justice. Same results, the baby never gets born and the live adult just gets a firm dose of their social jeopardy where only the innocent get treated like they were the guilty up to and including death sentences for all who dare defy the Democrats.
“The Rev. Jesse Jackson said the not-guilty verdict could have chilling consequences for peaceful protests.”
I wonder if “mostly” peaceful protests and everyday – run of the mill – type riots will be tamped down as well?
What would happen if 1,000 mostly white people protested “peacefully” in Detroit like the crowd in Kenosha?
If what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, just why what happens in Kenosha causes heartburn in Brooklyn or Chicago? Proof positive of the organizational capabilities of Left-wing 5th columnists has arrived on a national scale. What do guys like Jesse Jackson or Al Sharpton or even bought and paid for Joe Biden have to stick their noses into parts of the country that concern them not, only to the point they can divide the nation and racially rack in more mind manipulated money in socialist redistribution of honest American wealth into their dishonest hands, with President Joe kickback throwing in his 2 cents in order to rake back in Thousands. Jackson, Sharpton and others, social anarchists themselves born of prejudice and mind violence they transform into street hatred, which has caused more of their own people to be killed by their own, need not attempt to bring the same mindset into our white communities to encourage WE THE PEOPLE to begin killing and incarcerating our own who only exercise their free 2nd amendment rights to defend, while legions of blacks on the offense, offending and killing their own by the bushelful. Where are the protests for THAT? If Blacks stopped claiming exclusive rights and privileges to kill their own, and began to discipline their own, and paid more attention to innocence in actions instead of violence in protests, they might just have a case and the moral ground to accuse others. This is not what MLK died for.
The one thing the lying democrat race baiters will not tell you….is that the rioter’s were chasing Rittenhouse, why? Because Kyle dared to put out their fire…their felony of arson!
Couldn’t expect any other response from democrat-supremacists. Whoever made the sign racist killer apparently is only acting how the democrats told them to. Kyle shot white people and Kyle is white so how can that be racist. Oh so the blacks that kill blacks are racist also, right? And the blacks that defend blacks killing blacks surely must be racist too or maybe just plain dumb or democrat probably both.
Part 1—“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken,” the president said in a statement.
You mean, like the people spoke in the November 2020 Presidential election, Joe??? What happened to the Left’s acceptance of that???
“It also sends an extremely dangerous message to those in our country who seek agendas of anarchy — often born in prejudice and ignorance — to wreak havoc in their communities and potentially murder their neighbors,” Adams wrote.
Mr Adams, do you realize that you just described Black Lives Matter—the violent protest group that is responsible for mayhem all over this country—the one that was causing unrest in Kenosha? Are you even aware of what you are saying? And your other Liberal comrades chime right in with you—you people are giving your blessings to the enemy whom you refuse to acknowledge as the enemy.
“This verdict was not only outrageous and dangerous, it was also an obvious signal that encourages and notifies ‘vigilantes’ that they can continue to use violence to assert their power, and more importantly that they are above the criminal justice system when they do,” he said in a statement.
As the Quote States, ” The Enemy of my Enemy Is my Friend . ” , And so we have to show some understanding of leftist democrat President’s Statements, after all Joe Biden is only following his orders.
Part 2—Again—this epitomizes Black Lives Matter to the core. I have never seen such bassackwards thinking in my life. You Liberals are beyond ludicrous—and quite obviously braindead.
“Law enforcement unwillingness to uphold its mission of non-politicized policing led to a volatile environment where an armed vigilante was allowed to parade a weapon, engage racial justice protesters and depart the scene freely after having discharged a weapon that took the lives of two individuals and injured a third,” Ward wrote.
NOW you want to fault the cops for NIT acting. You people railroad the cops on a daily basis—pushing for defunding and/or reforming. You can’t have it both ways. You either let the police do their jobs or you live with the consequences of not allowing them to.
The atrocity in this case is the warped and perverted mindset put on full display by Liberal politicians who have a history of doing so. In the spiritual realm, eyes have been blinded and hearts hardened and it is self-evident from the crass stupidity and ignorance emanating from Liberal sources. I hope the day comes when every one of these negative commenters finds themselves in exactly the same situation as Kyle Rittenhouse found himself in—it will be interesting to hear your commentary then.
What a disgrace the Left is in this country—what a sorry, inexcusable disgrace.
I watched the video clips accompanying this article—if anybody can look at those and claim that these are peaceful protesters who have no ill intent—then you are as beyond hope as they are.
The left side of the Democrat party includes BLM and Antifa and is just another name for Communism.
Divide this Country and try and tear down the system….Communist playbook.
As Shackspeare was subpossed to have wrote, ” What’s in a name, A Rose by Any other Name Would Smell Just as Sweet. “
Re-education camps!! Since they want a socialist government give it to them. In China your whole family goes to the camp.
Yep, a person who defends himself is a “white supremacist”. However when it comes to the real world, which we Conservatives are in, Antifa and black ***** matters are communists. How is that for the truth, Joe, Kamala, Jessie and Al???
The hate-mongering, woke, and corrupt Democrat leaders and their disgusting propaganda mouthpieces in the leftist mainstream media have wasted no time condemning the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict in a desperate attempt to destroy public confidence in our system of justice and further inflame tensions between Black and White Americans. Divider-in-Chief Joe Biden and his gang of radical Democrat race-baiters are counting on their BLM and Antifa mobs to loot, burn, destroy, and inflict bodily injury on police and innocent citizens in order to punish our nation for a jury that had the courage to render a just verdict in spite of being aware of direct and implied threats of violence if Rittenhouse was not found guilty. Much of the personal injury and property destruction that we witness during the riots in the coming days and weeks can be directly attributed to the irresponsible, inflammatory statements our Democrat rulers have made about the Rittenhouse verdict.
The democrats have destroyed all sensibilities, solidarity and reasoning for their obsessive compulsive desire for power at any and all costs! We The People are their scapegoats now! RISE UP AND FIGHT TO THE DEATH!
“Good can be radical; evil can never be radical, it can only be extreme, for it possesses neither depth nor any demonic dimension yet–and this is its horror–it can spread like a fungus over the surface of the earth and lay waste the entire world. Evil comes from a failure to think.”
― Hannah Arendt, Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil
“The ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the dedicated communist, but people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction, true and false, no longer exists.”
-Hannah Arendt-
We the People should now protest nation wide against Biden and his socialist party they will not take our country they will not take our freedom they will not take our family values we will destroy them
What the left is REALLY upset about is the message that this verdict sends to the blm/antifa terrorists, and that is, we no longer must take their beatings, death threats, and arson. We are allowed to shoot them when they do such things, and that is a good message to send.
We, the backbone of this great experiment, America, are winning the war. We, lovers of freedom and liberty, will always prevail.
Hey Biden, you racist, lying corrupt fool and complete incompetent idiot, shut up!
de.ocrat President, Joe Biden, is Just doing What He’s Told to do by his Handlers, Poor old Joe Biden, What else is he to do? But follow his Masters Instructions .
No one cares what you have to slobber and stutter about Biden, just look at your poll numbers.
Mosgopusa6, I didn’t mean to Infer that I felt Sorry For democrat President’s Statements however, these Statements aren’t democrat presidents Joe Biden’s but he Mouthed The Words Of His Handlers.
He exterminated two white, Communist, agitators (one of whom was a pedophile, the other a rapist and both with long rap sheets) who attacked, assaulted and were trying to kill him and seriously damaged the gun hand of one who was attempting to shoot him IN DEMONSTRABLE, DOCUMENTED SELF DEFENSE. How is that racist?
“The Rev. Jesse Jackson said the not-guilty verdict could have chilling consequences for peaceful protests. ‘It seems to me that it’s open season on human rights demonstrators,’ he said.”
“There is nothing more painful for me at this stage in my life than to walk down the street and hear footsteps and start thinking about robbery — (and) then look around and see somebody white and feel relieved.”
— Jesse Jackson, March 2012
Preach it “Reverend”!
1) If having a gun, at a riot, is bad, what about all the riot people firing their guns, there. Sounded like popcorn.
2) Every one of those, that were shot, were acting like a vigilante. Yet, libs are saying vigilantes are bad.
2) All those, on the right, want to have the left explain why smashing up property, burning down property, killing anyone that tries to stop them, is ok with the left.
4) during last summers riots, the left killed at least 40 people, that tried to stand up to them. Shot them, beat them to a pulp, killed them. Why were none of these rioters prosecuted?
We thank GOD, especially, and the very brave jury for see this and saying NOT guilty.
How the hell do these LOW INFORMATION protestors believe that Kyle is a RACIST? His “victims” are WHITE!
The only “person of color” in this, was “jump kick man” (who, as the name implies, kicked Kyle in the head). HE, also has been in and out of prison for MOST (if not ALL) of his adult life!
THE VICTIM in this event, was Kyle Rittenhouse (both by his attackers AND by the District Attorney)!
I hope he SUES THE PANTS off EVERY “news” outlet (and talking head – media AND politician) who DEFAMED him (without the FACTS)!
Nick Sandmann successfully sued CNN and others who defamed HIM, and Kyle Rittenhouse has a MUCH STRONGER case against MORE people/entities!
Hell, there are politicians TODAY, who are STILL defaming him (even AFTER the jury found him to be NOT GUILTY on ALL charges)!
Kyle for president when he’s 35 !!