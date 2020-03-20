Baltimore Mayor Jack Young on Wednesday pleaded with residents to stop shooting each other so more hospital beds can be reserved for coronavirus patients.
“I want to reiterate how completely unacceptable the level of violence is that we have seen recently,” Mr. Young said at a press conference, CBS Baltimore reported.
“For those of you who want to continue to shoot and kill people of this city, we’re not going to tolerate it,” he continued. “We’re going to come after you and we’re going to get you.
“We cannot clog up our hospitals and their beds with people that are being shot senselessly because we’re going to need those beds for people infected with the coronavirus,” he added. “And it could be your mother, your grandmother or one of your relatives. So take that into consideration.”
The mayor’s comments came after the city reported its fifth positive COVID-19 case Wednesday and after a mass shooting Tuesday night that left seven people in serious but stable condition, CBS reported.
State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby also announced that Baltimore would join several major cities across the country in halting prosecuting low-level offenses. Nonviolent criminal charges including drug possession, trespassing, prostitution and public urination during the coronavirus pandemic will not be pursued.
Gangbangers gotta bang, even during a plague it seems – maybe more so as law enforcement is likely weakened. If there’s a bed shortage, maybe the trip to the hospital for wounded gangsters should be slowed down to make room for law abiding and tax paying contributors to society. Triage IS happening in hard hit areas with the old discarded first. So what about the counter-productives?
This is like a sick joke. It would be comical, if it wasn’t actually so tragic. Mr. Mayor, and all democrat failures, who have badly failed Baltimore over the decades, you should have gotten control of your city long, long ago. It was decades ago that I visited Baltimore and drove by houses with bored youth of color, sitting on their steps with nothing to do and their eyes looking hopeless. And now, they don’t just sit, they join gangs and kill each other and the public. You’ve allowed a beautiful, historic, city to deteriorate before the nation’s eyes, and now you are crying about not enough beds for a virus? You should have listened to the poor people of your city long, long ago. Instead, you let this problem fester and grow worse and worse over the decades, while your fraudulent democrat leadership continued to fill their pockets and draw checks from taxpayers, while you lived high and well. I feel sorry for Baltimore. Because you have failed her.