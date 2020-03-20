New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that he is placing the state “on pause,” signing an executive order mandating 100% of non-essential workers to stay home, leaving only for essential services.

“This is not life as usual,” Cuomo said. “Deal with it.”

Pause is an acronym for the state’s new policy on combating coronavirus: Policies that Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone.

Workplaces must allow employees to work from home when applicable. Those who don’t comply with the order will face civil fines or mandatory closure of businesses, the governor said Friday.

The order excludes trips to receive essential services, including groceries and pick up medication.

Among the essential services, Cuomo said restaurant workers who offer take-out and delivery services and mass transit workers are included.

“These provisions will be enforced,” Cuomo said. “Your actions can affect my health.”

The number of positive cases in New York has risen to 7,102, Cuomo said Friday. More than 32,000 people have been tested.

The significant spike in cases was due to the increased availability of tests, he said. “The testing so high that we’re testing per capita more than China or South Korea,” Cuomo said.”

About 10,000 people were tested Thursday evening alone.

The announcement comes a day after California was placed in lockdown by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Cuomo distinguished his action from California’s, said it was not a shelter in place order.

Cuomo also instituted a 90-day moratorium on evictions in the state for both residential and commercial properties.

“I know that we’re going to put people out of work with what I did. I want to make sure I don’t put them out of their house,” he said Friday.

President Donald Trump said Friday that he applauds the actions of Cuomo and Newsom for the citizens of New York and California, respectively.

