LACEY, Thurston County — A man suspected of fatally shooting a right-wing activist during a night of clashes between racial-injustice demonstrators and pro-Trump supporters in downtown Portland last weekend was killed late Thursday when local and federal officers tried to arrest him outside an apartment in Lacey, a law enforcement source familiar with the matter said.
Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, a self-proclaimed antifa supporter who has said he worked security on behalf of Black Lives Matter protesters, was shot dead after he fled the Lacey apartment, got into a car and members of a fugitive task force stopped it, the police source said.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Please keep in mind that this is a mainstream media story with the typical lean to the left. We publish the story for the purpose of informing our readers.
Thurston County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Brady, who declined to identify the man killed, said in a separate interview at the shooting scene that officers fired into the suspect’s vehicle. Then, the man got out of the vehicle and officers fired more shots, Brady said. Brady couldn’t say whether the suspect fired back. No law enforcement were injured in the encounter, he said.
The shooting occurred shortly before 7 p.m., as a task force headed by U.S. Marshals converged on the area near the apartment “looking for a known, wanted homicide suspect” after a warrant had been issued for him Thursday, Brady said.
A neighbor said he believed the man fired on law enforcement.
Chad Smith, 29, said he was sitting outside eating dinner when a car accelerated swiftly down the street and turned abruptly into the apartment complex.
He and two other men walked over, to see what was happening, “and that’s when we heard the first set of gunshots.”
He described it as bursts of semiautomatic fire.
“And we seen the suspect got out of a silver car, got out, pulled out his gun and was shooting toward the cops,” said Smith, who said he had lived in the neighborhood for two years. “At that point the suspect was shooting and walking backwards.”
Officers fired more, he said. “There was a bunch of shots, probably a good minute, minute-and-a-half of just solid shooting.”
Reinoehl’s shooting came the same day VICE TV aired an interview with him in which he admitted that he shot and killed a Patriot Prayer supporter, Aaron “Jay” Danielson, last Saturday during an encounter in downtown Portland. Reinoehl described the shooting as self-defense, saying “I had no choice.”
Danielson, 39, was among a large group of Trump supporters who clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters during the demonstrations Saturday. At the time of the shooting, which was captured by protest livestreamer Justin Dunlap’s video from about a half-block away, Danielson was with friend and fellow Patriot Prayer supporter, Chandler Pappas, when two men crossed the street nearby. Video appears to show Danielson approach the two men with bear spray before a tall, thin man fires two shots then flees.
“I think it was planned,” Pappas said the next day in an interview with a conservative journalist, Andrew Duncomb. “I think they were looking for someone to hurt.”
In the interview on VICE TV, Reinoehl did not give details of the shooting but said lives were in danger.
“You know, lots of lawyers suggest that I shouldn’t even be saying anything, but I feel it’s important that the world at least gets a little bit of what’s really going on,” Reinoehl said. “I had no choice. I mean, I, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn’t going to do that.”
Reinoehl had been an active participant in Portland protests for weeks, and in Bloomberg QuickTake News video posted on July 27, he described how he had been shot while “working security” for the protests earlier this summer, after trying to wrestle a gun away from a man who he thought posed a threat.
“I have military experience, and so I jumped in there, and pulled the gun away from people’s heads, avoided being shot in the stomach, and I got shot through the arm,” Reinoehl told a reporter, before displaying a blood-soaked bandaged wrapped around his upper right arm.
Portland police had not officially identified Reinoehl as a suspect in Danielson’s homicide, but unnamed police sources have told The Oregonian that the man is a suspect.
On his Facebook page, Reinoehl said he lived in Gresham, just east of Portland, and a residential history shows he lived at addresses at Fort Lewis, now known as Joint Base Lewis — McChord, from 1992 to 2002. An Army official told The New York Times that no record of service could be found under his name.
Reinoehl, whose neck was tattooed with a black fist — a symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement — described himself as “100% ANTIFA” in a June 8 Instagram post.
“Every Revolution needs people that are willing and ready to fight,” he wrote. “There are so many of us protesters that are just protesting without a clue of where that will lead. That’s just the beginning that’s where the fight starts. If that’s as far as you can take it thank you for your participation but please stand aside and support the ones that are willing to fight. I am 100% ANTIFA all the way! I am willing to fight for my brothers and sisters! Even if some of them are too ignorant to realize what antifa truly stands for. We do not want violence but we will not run from it either!”
Reinoehl faced several recent run-ins with the law. In June, he was charged in eastern Oregon’s Baker County for unlawful possession of a firearm, driving under the influence, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
According to Baker County District Attorney Greg Baxter, based on a police probable cause statement, Reinoehl was alleged to have driven his vehicle over 100 mph while racing his 17-year-old-son, who was driving another car. Reinoehl appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and had his 11-year-old daughter with him in his car, the statement said. Police say they found a concealed firearm in his car but that he didn’t have a concealed carry permit, Baxter said.
After he failed to appear at a court hearing in Baker County on July 8, a warrant was issued, court records show.
Three days earlier, on July 5, Portland police also cited Reinoehl during the downtown protests for interfering with an officer, resisting arrest and “possession of a loaded firearm in a public place.” It is illegal to openly carry a loaded firearm in Portland’s public places. He was released, and as of earlier this week, had not been charged for that incident.
Two days before Portland police cited him for the gun charge, Reinoehl posted on Instagram an image of a text exchange between himself and a friend.
“I ‘ve been getting word from a Patriot group on Facebook that the 4th of July they are taking back the cities,” the friend texted. “They might probably are hostile w arms.”
Reinoehl texted back: “Thank you my friend we are ready.”
His shooting death late Thursday came about an hour before VICE News broadcast its full interview with Reinoehl. The media outlet said it did not know Reinoehl’s whereabouts at the time.
The fugitive task force involved in the encounter late Thursday, known as the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, is headed by US Marshals and included Pierce County deputies, state corrections officers and members of other local police agencies.
Good riddance to a self admitted terrorist & murderer who was continually let out of jail by seditious Dem politicians to participate in more brutal criminality, rioting & mayhem.
Criminals who choose to live by the gun usually die by the gun.
Some will say he got what he deserved. Sadly, it’s one more body count because of ANTIFA/BLM terrorists funded by the DNC via George Soros organizations via Commumist Chinese.
Mr. “No Justice No Peace”,,,just got the justice he deserved and the peace that exceeds all understanding
“I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that his justice cannot sleep forever.” – Thomas Jefferson
And Liberal ANITFA anarchy enablers should tremble for themselves when his justice gets delivered, by Christian men of the warrior class whose prime weapon of preference is the truth, but can resort to “Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition” when needed.
And Cops walk for me and They talk for me
And They show me they are our own
And the joy we share as we tarry there
No Country has ever known
Antifa/BLM punks to realize that the REAL Americans of this country have had enough of this crap. The punks attacked Kyle in Kenosha and he took out 2 of the worthless bags of sewage and wounded a third. So wannabe bad *** Reinoehl bragged about being 100% Antifa after murdering an unarmed Trump supporter who was doing nothing. Now Reinoehl is 100% dead. I wish the news would tell where this garbage is going to be buried so I can crap on his grave. That will make a martyr of him.
So this dude was working security for BLM, not actually trained in law enforcement, but one of the citizen enforcement. His ilk complain about cops shootings blacks just because they are black, but what does he do? He shoots a guy who was protesting from a different viewpoint. In other words, if you don’t support the BLM, and raise your right fist in the air, as in “Hiel Hitler, you will be exterminated. Yea, I get it!
Burn in Hades scumbag,
One more self proclaimed weapons expert bites the dust……Sounds like another Garrett Foster from Texas.
They have delusions of being hero’s & Just need a cause so they can satisfy their sick insecure motives and in the end they are only Cowards!
Just glad no Law Enforcement Officers were injured taking out the trash!
“the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, is headed by US Marshals ”
Is anyone surprised it took Federal Law Enforcement Officers to get this assassin off the street?
“We do not want violence but we will not run from it either!” Just another lie by a left wing loon, antifa, by it’s name suggests that they are “anti fascist” but when you examine their tactics, they use fascist tactics to push their narrative. They ARE EXTREMELY VIOLENT and one needs only to watch them in action, they COME PREPARED to cause damage and do harm to innocent people. What ever the issue between this loon and the guy who was shot, I have seen nothing that showed he was in any position of being killed. Consider IF YOU OR I, were to use deadly force in a situation where deadly force “was not justified” we would be nailed to the wall by every damn anti gun idiot in the country, yet democrat politicians had turned this guy loose on society. There is no great loss here, these people (antifa) are out of control and have been coddled by left wing idiots in positions of power. I have said from the beginning of this mess, well before george floyd, that either politicians and law enforcement do the JOBS they are PAID to do, or people will get enough of being assaulted and watching their cities become leftist infected s##t holes and they will react on their own. This whole mess, as usual, can be traced DIRECTLY BACK TO LEFT WING POLITICIANS AND LEFT WING POLICY, brought to you by every democrat/socialist/progressive city in America.
Why do they keep saying “right wing.” This is a GOP site. Why are we smearing ourselves? As if he was a terrible guy or something and I’m sure that’s not the case. How about God fearing peaceful protester or simply a peaceful protester that doesn’t believe in Marxism.
Just a thought.
Better to be shaded in the protection of the RIGHT wing, than get devoured by the beaks of the wrong wing.
All Real Americans celebrate the death of this Antifa Brownshirt. The country and the world are a bit better today thanks to the police.
He fought the law, and the law won. I’d like to see the law win more often.
So this dude was working security for BLM, not actually trained in law enforcement, but one of the citizen enforcement. His ilk complain about cops shootings blacks just because they are black, but what does he do? He shoots a guy who was protesting from a different viewpoint. In other words, if you don’t support the BLM, and raise your right fist in the air, as in “Hiel Hitler, you will be exterminated. Yea, I get it!
GOOD RIDDANCE.
That’s one less vote for Creepy Joe Hidin’.
Another one bites the dust
And another one gone, and another one gone
Another one bites the dust
Hey, I’m gonna get you too
Another one bites the dust
Let that run thru your head today and smile.
The offices should get The Presidential Medal of Freedom during the next State of the Union.