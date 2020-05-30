President Donald Trump on Friday announced he’s cutting ties with the World Health Organization during a pandemic that’s killed more than 362,000 people worldwide.
“We will be terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs,” he said during a statement in the Rose Garden of the White House.
Trump blamed the dissolution of the relationship on the “malfeasance” of China, which he blamed for a “coverup” of the origins of the coronavirus. Public health officials have said the novel virus originated in a market in the city of Wuhan late last year.
The United States was the largest financial contributor to WHO, which is a specialized agency of the United Nations, in 2018-19. The United States dedicated $893 million for the two-year budget cycle, about $300 million more than donated by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The next largest government contributor was Britain, at $435 million.
China dedicated about $80 million in the same time period.
“China has total control over the World Health Organization despite only paying $40 million per year compared to what the United States has been paying, which is approximately $450 million a year,” Trump said.
The president’s announcement comes less than two weeks after he threatened to cut off funding to WHO unless it committed to “major substantive improvements” within 30 days. On April 14, he put a halt on U.S. funding to WHO, accusing the agency of “mismanaging and covering up the spread” of COVID-19.
Trump said Friday that WHO “failed to make the requested greatly needed reform.”
China has balked at the United States’ allegations that it covered up the origins of the virus, often pointing to praise from the WHO as proof of its openness and strong response.
In addition to his WHO announcement, Trump said he’s taking steps to revoke Hong Kong’s favored trade status with the United States after China approved a controversial national security law.
The legislation criminalizes acts of secession, sedition, subversion, terrorism and conspiring with foreign actors to threaten national security in Hong Kong. Critics say it will deteriorate the rights and freedoms of the semi-autonomous territory.
“My announcement today will affect the full range of agreements that we have with Hong Kong, from our extradition treaty, to our export controls and technologies,” Trump said.
“We will take action to revoke Hong Kong’s preferential treatment as a separate customs and travel territory from the rest of China.”
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Maybe it’s about time! Many of the ‘cooperative’ world organizations founded on altruistic principles with the help of the United States and largely funded by the same have come under the control of interests not so much humanitarian as they are now political influenced ideoligical concepts foreign to their founding. One need only look at the many UN agencies that became pawns in the politics of nations hostile to the concepts of their founding. There is no watchdog overseeing these operstions but the leverage the U.S. has is that of the power of the purse which those other entities rely on to still be there when they no longer are considerate of our interests!
In the new Trump era of accountability, people pay for what they get, and when they get nothing, they pay nothing. We expected and paid for medical expertise, and all we got in return was political correctness expediency, death and incompetence. In matters of life or death, Incompetency is no longer an option. Like the proverbial “Ching Chong Chinaman, Sitting on a fence, They just try to make a dollar out of fifty cents?,,,,,when they should have been acting like doctors and discoverers of cures. Let the Chinese fund them.
They can take Tedros of the WHO, China, Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci and put them all in bed together, in a garbage dump. Dr. Fauci, who praised Tedros and the WHO in May, Fauci who sent millions of dollars of taxpayer money to the Wuhan, Lab in China and Fauci, who praised his Chinese scientist and Doctor friends in the Wuhan, Lab in China. But Fauci is praised by the Fake News Media.