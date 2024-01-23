It has been barely one week since the January 15 Iowa Republican Caucuses, but in their wake the political landscape has undergone a seismic shift, not just in Iowa, but across the Nation! Of course President Trump won as predicted. Yet the enormity of his victory margin over the other contenders shattered records and made a statement of its own.

Not breaking single digits, candidate Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his campaign before the sun rose the following morning. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis managed to exceed 20%, putting him in a distant second place, but with an equally resounding defeat looming in New Hampshire, he has since made the decision to pull the plug on his own White House bid.

Among the several losing Iowa candidates who garnered any support at all, only former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has opted to remain in the race. Unlike the rest of the Republican bench warmers, she had the distinction of actually prevailing in one of Iowa’s ninety nine counties. Hardly possessing the momentum of a blossoming political race, Haley’s campaign has degenerated to the occasional pot-shot directed at Trump.

So in essence, Donald Trump is running unopposed for the Republican nomination, though the leftist Fake News will no doubt attempt to stoke interest in any “back and forth” that may occur between now and the Republican Nation Convention. And given Haley’s record of carrying the water for the GOP “Establishment,” very little interest will be generated among the common people on “Main Street.” Rather than slipping back into the media approach of turning the campaign season into a “horse race” for ratings, Americans are far more focused on the unfolding domestic and international events that can potentially impact them.

For starters, consider what did not work in Iowa. The time and money spent by candidates in the Hawkeye State was certainly not reflected in their vote totals. In truth, this is part of a pattern that has increasingly frustrated the GOP “Establishment” in recent years. Big money simply does not buy candidacies as it used to. One-time “shoe in” candidates, who counted on swamping the airwaves with slick campaign ads and big name endorsements, are not persuading voters as they did in the past. The level of cynicism and distrust among Americans is understandably high, and they have no intention of being scammed into returning to D.C. “Business as usual.”

The Establishment plan, going into the 2024 Presidential Campaign season, was to thoroughly discredit President Trump. By so doing, they hoped to bring back the “Good Old Days” of Republicans pretending to be the opposition party, particularly in fund raising letters, promising everything while delivering nothing. This was standard operating procedure prior to 2016, but the election of Donald Trump changed all of that. And he’s been on their “enemies list” ever since.

Americans are not about to forget how he was undermined, not merely by the Democrats, but also by virtually every government department, having been thoroughly corrupted and weaponized during the Obama years. Worse yet, at several key junctures, from his efforts to repeal Obamacare to his promise of building the wall at the Southern Border, Trump found himself fighting off not only the overt leftists but also entrenched RINOs. The vast and malignant nature of their treachery had not been fully grasped by the Nation prior to his ascendancy to the Oval Office. But that mask is off now!

The dirty deeds of this “Uniparty” reached a pinnacle with the stolen 2020 Presidential Election. Concurrent with the flagrant vote tally manipulations and enormous dumps of fake ballots in the wee hours of the morning after, the entire political apparatus and its leftist Fake News echo chamber went into high gear, blasting the airwaves with what was clearly a previously orchestrated blitz to mock and marginalize anyone who dared dispute the veracity of the election. And among too many of the supposedly “conservative” talking heads, it proved much easier for their own sakes to remain quiet, allowing the official line that the 2020 Election was “the most secure in history” to go unquestioned on any official basis.

According to these people, and even including several of President Trump’s primary challengers, it was absurd to contend otherwise. In fact, many have accused the President of engaging in behavior that “threatened democracy.” Similarly, the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 were hysterically trumpeted as “an insurrection” and “the greatest attack on America in its history.”

Thus it was last week that the people of Iowa had their chance to respond to all of the caterwauling and grandstanding against President Trump, as the vilest of human beings and a danger to the future of America. And in a nearly unified voice, they rejected every accusation against him, and instead rallied in an enormous show of support.

Despite all of the propaganda from leftist Democrats and RINOs, the real lay of the land in 2024 is starkly obvious and simple to understand. President Trump says that the Country is in dire straits, the border is hemorrhaging with invaders, the Nation’s standing on the world stage is in a shambles, our manufacturing base and energy production are being driven into the ground by foreign interests who are pulling the strings in Washington, and our ability to defend ourselves against a direct military attack is being systematically destroyed from within.

Leftist Democrats and their RINO enablers say he’s deranged and a threat to the Constitution. Their Fake News machine has been in overdrive, attempting to make this case. Every manner of platitude is available to those who want to stick their heads in the sand and ignore the impending peril. Yet the good people of Iowa flatly said “NO!” to all of it, and remain firmly supportive of President Trump and his vision for Making America Great Again.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. His book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.