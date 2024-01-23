(The Center Square) – In-N-Out Burger announced it is closing its profitable Oakland location in its first-ever permanent store closure, due to unrelenting crime and violence against customers and employees.

“We have made the decision to close our In-N-Out Burger location in Oakland, California, due to ongoing issues with crime,” said In-N-Out chief operating officer Denny Warnick in a public statement. “Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our Customers and Associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies.”

The company also noted that the decision was not driven by financial concerns, and that safety was the overriding issue.

“This location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the well-being of our Customers and Associates — we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment.”

Once the store closes on March 24, employees can either transfer to a nearby In-N-Out or receive a severance package.

Though In-N-Out is closing its only Oakland location, the California-based company is still continuing to grow in the state. It recently opened a new location in Madera and announced it is soon opening new locations in Orange, Oxnard, Redlands, and Sylmar.

Oakland’s mayor did not respond to requests for comment.

“In-N-Out is closing its Oakland location because of out-of-control crime,” said Congressman Kevin Kiley, R–Rocklin, in a public statement. “This is Gavin Newsom’s ‘model for the nation.’”