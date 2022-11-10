Consumer prices continue to hover near a record-high, keeping pressure on the Fed

Inflation continued to run near a multi-decade high in October as persistent prices squeezed millions of U.S. households and small businesses.

The Labor Department said Thursday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rents, rose 0.4% in October from the previous month. Prices climbed 7.7% on an annual basis.

Source: Fox Business

