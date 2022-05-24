As parents fight back to regain control of their children’s education, the left continues to dig in. Patriotism in schools has been replaced by woke ideologies pushed by leftwing educators, administrators, and school boards. Now, parents are up in arms at a new proposed reading list for children in New York City.

The left is turning government-run schools into training grounds from future BLM and Antifa activists. Children are being exposed at a very young age to lessons on sexual orientation, gender identity, and racial conflict. What happened to letting kids be kids?

Joe Biden and his team have no answers for rising inflation. Plus, as the border crisis gets worse, a federal judge has stepped in to temporarily halt Biden’s removal of Title 42.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

