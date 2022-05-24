As parents fight back to regain control of their children’s education, the left continues to dig in. Patriotism in schools has been replaced by woke ideologies pushed by leftwing educators, administrators, and school boards. Now, parents are up in arms at a new proposed reading list for children in New York City.
The left is turning government-run schools into training grounds from future BLM and Antifa activists. Children are being exposed at a very young age to lessons on sexual orientation, gender identity, and racial conflict. What happened to letting kids be kids?
Joe Biden and his team have no answers for rising inflation. Plus, as the border crisis gets worse, a federal judge has stepped in to temporarily halt Biden’s removal of Title 42.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
So, you dig in and hit back harder.
VOTE OUT every Democrat from the President to the school board!!!
The character and morality of Democrats have proven to the public that they can no longer be trusted to honorably fulfill the responsibilities of their office, or to depend on them to carry out their sworn duty as representatives of the citizens. It is time to remove these destructive,
self-serving, immoral, Democrats from, office EVERYWHERE!
When we elect representatives who intentionally pit one group against another to divide the country and cultivate hate and distrust, you got to ask yourself; what are the motives of these type people? To lead the country into prosperity OR to gain control, stay in power any way possible and to dominate the citizens? No matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
NOT just out of the school boards, but the SCHOOLS themselves.
“We, the people” need to make sure our voices are heard loud and clear through our votes instead of those who Burn, Loot, Maim, naacp/black panthers where only blacks can join but do not call them racists.
By the way, I am an American citizen true to my country, Corps, Flag, family and friends (regardless of color).
Our immigration system does not needs fixing, it needs enforcing. The enforcement took a sharp turn downwards in the late 80’s and has only continued to get worse by leaps and bounds since then. That was when the amnesty fiasco and Georgia Onion Wars occurred. By the way, President Eisenhower got it right with Operation W e t b a c k…
And people wonder why kids graduate high school and don’t know how to read, do simple Math, know anything about History, Geography or Science, can’t spell, can’t write, or any of the things that were actually TAUGHT back in the olden days when I was in school.
But they’re experts in BLM, LGBTQ, “Non-Binary”, “Genderqueer”, biological boys who want to be girls on Wednesdays, “Gender-Neutral Restrooms”,…. the list never ends.
Good Luck to future generations, ’cause they’re gonna need it. The world is screwed unless common sense returns to our schools. In a hurry.