Republican Rep. Liz Cheney warned that Donald Trump is a threat to the United States the likes of which ‘we have never faced before’ in a Sunday evening speech.

Wyoming’s lone House Representative was among the recipients for this year’s John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Awards.

Her acceptance speech drew parallels between the Civil War and last year’s US Capitol attack in the pivotal tests they presented for the country’s democratic institutions.

‘In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger,’ Cheney said.

