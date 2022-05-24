Republican Rep. Liz Cheney warned that Donald Trump is a threat to the United States the likes of which ‘we have never faced before’ in a Sunday evening speech.
Wyoming’s lone House Representative was among the recipients for this year’s John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Awards.
Her acceptance speech drew parallels between the Civil War and last year’s US Capitol attack in the pivotal tests they presented for the country’s democratic institutions.
‘In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger,’ Cheney said.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
Cheney: Trump is biggest threat ever to US
Escalating her war of words with former President Donald Trump to DEFCON 1, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Sunday that his challenge to the 2020 election results poses the greatest threat to American democracy ever.
The top Republican on the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots said, “Only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger. Today, that role is ours as we face a threat we have never faced before — a former president attempting to unravel our constitutional republic.”
Cheney gave her biggest warning about Trump while accepting the 2022 Profile In Courage Award from the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation. In her address, she quoted former presidents from Kennedy to Ronald Reagan heralding the nation’s history of peaceful transfers of power after elections.
– Read more at the Washington Examiner
