Far-left ​Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was met by a chorus of boos​ and calls to “get the f–-k out” when she appeared onstage at a music festival in Minneapolis over the weekend. ​

Video from Saturday night’s event featuring Somali singer Suldaan Seeraar​ showed Omar, the first Somali-American elected to Congress, walk on to the stage with her husband Tim Mynett.

The crowd at the Target Center promptly unleashed a torrent of boos that lasted for more than a minute.

“OK, OK, OK, OK, OK, we don’t have all night,” Omar said as she made a “tamp it down” gesture with her hands, the video shows.

