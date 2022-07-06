Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was met by a chorus of boos and calls to “get the f–-k out” when she appeared onstage at a music festival in Minneapolis over the weekend.
Video from Saturday night’s event featuring Somali singer Suldaan Seeraar showed Omar, the first Somali-American elected to Congress, walk on to the stage with her husband Tim Mynett.
The crowd at the Target Center promptly unleashed a torrent of boos that lasted for more than a minute.
“OK, OK, OK, OK, OK, we don’t have all night,” Omar said as she made a “tamp it down” gesture with her hands, the video shows.
— Read more at the New York Post
