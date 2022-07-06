The United States is suing Arizona over a new state law that will require residents to provide proof of U.S. citizenship in order to vote in federal elections.
The Department of Justice announced the lawsuit Tuesday, calling Arizona’s House Bill 2492, which is set to take effect in January, too restrictive.
“House Bill 2492’s onerous documentary proof of citizenship requirement for certain federal elections constitutes a textbook violation of the National Voter Registration Act,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
Clarke argued the new law also violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
“For nearly three decades, the National Voter Registration Act has helped to move states in the right direction by eliminating unnecessary requirements that have historically made it harder for eligible voters to access the registration rolls,” Clarke said. “Arizona has passed a law that turns the clock back on progress by imposing unlawful and unnecessary requirements that would block eligible voters from the registration rolls for certain federal elections.”
The Justice Department said Arizona’s new voting law also disregards a 2013 Supreme Court decision that rejected an earlier attempt by the state to force proof of citizenship for federal elections.
Arizona already requires proof of citizenship for state elections after a 2004 ballot measure made the requirement mandatory for anyone registering to vote after 2005. The 2023 law adds proof of citizenship requirements to all elections, including federal, regardless of the registration year.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who signed the law in March, said it was necessary for “prohibiting any attempt to illegally cast a vote.”
And—suing for what? I thought everybody wanted fair election laws.
Oh—everybody on the Republican side. Gotcha.
IF they were real concerned with following the constitution, THE Dept of injustice, would be SUING EVERY BLOODY DEMOCRAT STATE, that allows ILLEGAL INVADERS, to vote in US elections, FULLY against the constitution..
NOT states trying to ensure illegals do NOT VOTE..
More and more i say its HIGH BLOODY TIME we utterly scrapped, the feckless, and useless wastes of oxygen, known as the DOJ.
Just exactly why do you think that this treasonous, socialist Democrat party ruled government is encouraging, allowing entrance, supporting, protecting and transporting these multi-millions of illegal immigrants?
New York even gave them the right to vote after only 30 days of residency in N.Y., But the Supreme Court of N.Y. shot that down. California also allows illegal immigrants to vote. Plus they are counted in the U.S. census which gives these Democrat sanctuary States more congressional representatives.
The treachery of the treasonous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.
There should be armed guards at the entrance to every polling place. If you can’t produce a birth certificate, or naturalization papers, you get shot on the spot. That should cut down on illegals voting.
That is why for years, ever since the voter ID laws, started making rounds, i’ve been saying THE ONLY VALID PHOTO ID, that should ever be accepted, BOTH FOR proof you are who you claim to be, AND PROOF YOU ARE A US Citizen, is your PASSPORT…
Not drivers licenses, as TOO DAMN many leftist states (and even a few republican ones) GIVE Illegals, access to drivers licenses..
The reason Dems can’t allow requiring ID is because they think anyone dumb enough to vote for them is too stupid, or too lazy, to get ID. They may be onto something…
No Ticky no shirty, no Votey,,,,no honest voter Fed-uppy.
It seems she is trying to enforce a tenant that was in the Democrat election reform bill that never was passed. I.D. is not unreasonable these days, there is hardly anything a person does that eventually ends up requiring identification of some sort. This is just another annoyance by the left ti tie the process in knots.
The constitution says who and how to become a citizen. You must be born or Nationalized and under the Jurisdiction of therefore are citizen of the U.S. And of the.state. So to be a state citizen you must be born or Nationalized and under the Jurisdiction of, that is how I read it.
The courts have Reaffirmed illegals are ” under the Jurisdiction of ” their.original country. So if your a.Mexican national, you are entitled to have the Mexican government (Consultant ) help you.you are entitled to have Excess to the Mexican government and to help Represent you. There are 44 Mexican consultant offices in the U.S. And 1 Mexican embassy.
Look at prior statement
There was a illegal arrested for murder he was found guilty and given death penalty. Mexico doesn’t have the death penalty so he sued and got his Conviction overturned due to the fact he wasn’t allowed to Contact and use the Mexican Consultant. The courts ruled illegals are stills.citizens of the country they came from and therefore under their jurisdiction.
There have been several court cases involving illegals.and their rights to consultants
Which i have NEVER ever undetstood.. IF THEY STILL “Fall under the jurisdiction of their HOME NATION”, why are they TRIED< and jailed HERE!
So therefore illegals are Not citizens of the states they illegally live in or not citizens of the United States
“turns the clock back on progress” is a Weasel Phrase™ that asserts, without evidence, that recent changes are improvements merely by virtue of being recent changes. By design, it allows no consideration that the changes in question might have been unwise, inadvisable, failed, or mistaken in any way. The only way to respond to someone using this phrasing is to reject the premise, whatever it might be.
Turns the clock back on progres.s YEA THE DEMS PROGRESS to open up our voting, to damn near EVERYONE IN THE BLOODY WORLD.