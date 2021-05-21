A vocal defender of the Jewish State, who is witnessing Israel wage war against Palestinian terrorists and their rockets, says Joe Biden should have listened to the advice of U.S. senators.

The Biden administration just sent, in April, $235 million to the Palestinian Authority,” Jan Markell points out. “And, of course they’re going to abuse the funds the same way they abuse their people.”

Markell, who leads Olive Tree Ministries, is referring to another well-publicized reversal of President Trump, when President Biden announced in April he was restoring funds to UNRWA, a longtime United Nations fund that helps Palestinian refugees with healthcare, education, and social services.

According to an April 7 BBC story, approximately $235 million was returning to the UNRWA fund last month, and an additional $15 million was going to the West Bank and to Gaza for help with “food insecurity” in the region due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet that region is rigidly controlled by the Palestinian Authority and the terrorist group, Hamas, which means any funds that flow in to help hungry children, for example, are controlled by the leaders of those groups. That is why U.S. lawmakers warned the Biden administration it was sending millions of dollars in the hands of terrorists.

“The conflict we are seeing is the direct result of the tragic mistakes of the Biden foreign policy,” Sen. Ted Cruz said this week. “And when you are ambiguous, when you are agonizing, when you undermine our support for Israel, what happens is it encourages the terrorists who attack and launch the kind of missile and rocket attacks we’re seeing right now.”

“I think that this is a test of Joe Biden’s presidency and so far I don’t think he’s doing very well with it,” observes Jerry Boykin, a retired U.S. Army general now with the Family Research Council.

Boykin tells One News Now the current conflict was initiated by Hamas-supported Iran as a test to gauge Biden, and there is no doubt China and Russia are watching, too, he says.

According to Markell, the Palestinian leaders know there will be no “pushback” from America and from President Biden like they experienced from President Trump, who sided with Israel.

