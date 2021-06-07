Twitter has taken hypocrisy to a new level! The big tech giant recently deleted a tweet from Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. In response, the Nigerian government banned Twitter from the entire country. This move led Twitter to declare that access to its platform is an “essential human right.”
Perhaps Twitter now knows how it feels to be like the many conservatives who have been blocked, banned, or throttled by Twitter as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Apparently, social media bias is ok when it’s pointed at former President Trump, but not ok when Twitter is the victim.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s grandmother could have received over $100,000 in aid, but the campaign was shut down. Plus, CNN’s Brian Stelter conducts the most bogus interview ever.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Yep, Jack Dorsey, Twitter is an “essential human right.” I guess we Conservatives are not human, because we are banned from Twitter, right Jack Dorsey?
You do what you want, but I deleted my Twitter account.
I have no use for a organization that is politically in bed with the dishonorable, dishonest Democrat Party.
I agree, Scruffy. I have never “twitted”, nor have I been on Facebook, or any of that other “Social media” crap.
BTW, in your description of the dem-rats, you left out “disgusting” and “dispicable”.
I cannot believe that people continue to support these businesses, but then all they know is this tech make believe world.
Never had twitter, never will. To me, the only twitter I want to hear are the sounds of birds in my backyard and that happens every day. Sure makes me happy.
What a joke. I’ve never had a Twitter account and don’t plan to ever get one. Seems to me that free speech is a basic human right and Twitter is against it.
Kudos to the Nigerian government. The US government needs to follow suit.
But if Twitter wants to use the human right argument, then they have no right blocking or banning anybody. Human rights aren’t exclusive to certain humans.
Twitter got caught! Na, na, na, na boo-boo!
Serves them right!
twitter is garbage!
It’s a human right but they left out one thing. It’s a right as long as you agree with their agenda. More liberal hypocrisy in action.
So they deprived an African of his human rights? What does that make Dorsey and Twitter?
Someone call the SJW’s! I think they have a Case on their hands….
The stupidity and hypocrisy of this man is absolutely stunning! Tell me something, was he born this stupid or did he graduate Magna Cum Laude from IdiotU to earn the position? This is exactly the sort of BS we hear from totalitarian countries like NK and China, where the term “Democracy” is used by people who don’t have any idea what it means!
YUP< Karma is a B…Witch!
Twitter being banned is my laugh for the day.
I remember election night 2016 when news anchors were actually crying & said Trump win was due a lot to his social media & Twitter accounts.
That is when the Dems & tech / media began colluding to stop Trump & conservatives from communicating in the public domain.
Political oppression & inevitable tyranny happens when only one political view is allowed in the public domain whether communication is controlled by the govt, as in Nazi Germany, or by monopoly Corp tech & media profiteers as we are experiencing now.
But Dorsey isn’t human. I’m so confused.