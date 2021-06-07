Twitter has taken hypocrisy to a new level! The big tech giant recently deleted a tweet from Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. In response, the Nigerian government banned Twitter from the entire country. This move led Twitter to declare that access to its platform is an “essential human right.”

Perhaps Twitter now knows how it feels to be like the many conservatives who have been blocked, banned, or throttled by Twitter as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Apparently, social media bias is ok when it’s pointed at former President Trump, but not ok when Twitter is the victim.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s grandmother could have received over $100,000 in aid, but the campaign was shut down. Plus, CNN’s Brian Stelter conducts the most bogus interview ever.

