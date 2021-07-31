Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued a clarification statement Friday night after claiming on Fox News’ “Special Report” that the U.S. was “looking into” a possible nationwide vaccine mandate.

It was the latest reversal for the health agency, which has drawn criticism for murky communications regarding the coronavirus and policies and recommendations related to the outbreak.

“To clarify,” Walensky wrote on Twitter, “There will be no nationwide mandate. I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government. There will be no federal mandate.”

Earlier Friday, “Special Report” host Bret Baier had asked Walensky, “Are you for mandating a vaccine on a federal level?”

.@BerkeleyJr To clarify: There will be no nationwide mandate. I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government. There will be no federal mandate. — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) July 30, 2021

If we are worried about Delta variant shouldn’t the very first step be closing the border? — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 30, 2021

Someone should introduce a bill mandating that you have to show your vaccination card to vote and watch everyone on the Left’s brain malfunction and explode. https://t.co/uAhrUh5bFZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 30, 2021