Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued a clarification statement Friday night after claiming on Fox News’ “Special Report” that the U.S. was “looking into” a possible nationwide vaccine mandate.
It was the latest reversal for the health agency, which has drawn criticism for murky communications regarding the coronavirus and policies and recommendations related to the outbreak.
“To clarify,” Walensky wrote on Twitter, “There will be no nationwide mandate. I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government. There will be no federal mandate.”
Earlier Friday, “Special Report” host Bret Baier had asked Walensky, “Are you for mandating a vaccine on a federal level?”
.@BerkeleyJr To clarify: There will be no nationwide mandate. I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government. There will be no federal mandate.
— Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) July 30, 2021
If we are worried about Delta variant shouldn’t the very first step be closing the border?
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 30, 2021
Someone should introduce a bill mandating that you have to show your vaccination card to vote and watch everyone on the Left’s brain malfunction and explode. https://t.co/uAhrUh5bFZ
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 30, 2021
Good old Dr. Walensky, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, the flip flop communist control freaks. The deep state communist criminals who want total control of our lives.
Well she IS one of The Flying Walenskys, the one the guys hanging from the trapeze flipped to each other.
Why the CDC always MUST be run by a dual citizen??
IMO NO ONE who’s not a straight up american citizen, should be RUNNING AN AMERICAN FEDERAL org!
Oh, for the days when the confused Democrat’s idea of a mandate was just a night out on the town with Anthony Weiner, or a Bill Clinton Epstein evening of “Fly me to the Moon”. Just how can a party of pandering pandemic politicians demand that women have a right to control what goes into or out of their own bodies, yet innocent people of all ages must submit to the CDC which now is just the “Center for Democrat Control.” The Democrat dominating die is cast to keep as many people who insist on voting in person legally to be locked down in pandemic 2022 fear, while the maili-n vote fraud of 2020 goes back into full gear.
The only way to get America back is with a civil war that the democrats will start and very soon and i would say before 2024.
That seems to be the case. I cannot see a political solution to the problem either.
As the hard rock song says.. Let the bodies hit the floor. Le the bodies hit the floor..
Yeah, when the results start pouring in and they prove to be contradictory to all the “expert advice” that was initially put out, then you can no longer support your own claims.
BUT what get’s me, is if they are mandating ALL Federal workers get it, how is that NOT MAKING a federal mandate!
Typical Democrat trial balloon through the media to see if the public will meekly go along with their next subjugation, or if there is enough uproar to require moving on to their next scheme on the list.
That “trial balloon” theory really hits the nail on the head! See if people go nuts or not. I went out today, many people wearing masks, but not old me – last year was one thing, but now after all the flip-flops, the Brownshirts can kiss my hiney!!
What made me laugh, is i saw a clip of that airshow in wisconsin, and maybe 3 people out of the thongs of a few HUNDRED I SAW, were masked up…
Fuckin liars.
They will find some way to ram through a mandate and cause the first Bio-Civil War in history.
I despise these people.