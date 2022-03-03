The concerns keep coming about President Biden’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, over her far-left views that are being exposed by critics.

“This was a very clear radical-left pick by President Biden,” says Katherine Johnson, a legal analyst at the Family Research Council.

In an interview on the “Washington Watch” radio program, Johnson said Biden had a list of other more moderate nominees but he caved to the “dark money” far-left groups that are demanding a far-left justice on the nation’s highest court.

Judge Jackson currently sits on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is viewed as a left-wing court that often reviews political matters with national implications.

In a separate “Washington Watch” interview, Carrie Severino of Judicial Crisis Network said Jackson’s political views were evident when she ruled to overturn regulations imposed by the Trump administration.

“We saw her overturning many of those regulations, or at least attempting to in cases where she didn’t really have the judicial authority to do so,” Severino recalled, “and later had to be reversed by the D.C. Circuit.”

Even fellow liberal judges have reversed Jackson’s rulings, Severino told show host Tony Perkins, which is evidence the supreme court nominee views her legal role as a political one.

Another issue raised by Severino is Jackson’s personal views about the U.S. Constitution, in particular the prevailing left-wing view it is a “living” document. Jackson was pressed about that view during a confirmation hearing for the D.C. Circuit but she didn’t directly answer the questions posed by Sen. Ted Cruz.

“So it’s really concerning to me,” Severino concluded, “that someone who could be sitting on the Supreme Court — the last word on the Constitution — either has no interpretive philosophy of how to interpret that document or is unwilling to share that with the American people.”