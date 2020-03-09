Former Democratic National Committee chair Howard Dean reacted to an offensive note left on the car of Rep. Elise Stefanik by implying that the New York Republican brought it on herself.
Stefanik shared a photo of what she called a “vile” note which said, “Rot in Hell FASCIST PIG,” on Twitter Saturday, and she lamented “that the radical Far-Left cannot see beyond their vicious hate.” Dean retweeted it hours later with his own.
I don’t condone this, but “as ye sow, so shall ye reap”. There is no excuse for the note writer or for you. You are a shame to your district and to a democratic United States. https://t.co/k1rQL6rgnA
— Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) March 8, 2020
It is truly sad that the radical Far-Left cannot see beyond their vicious hate.
My husband and I went grocery shopping this morning before district events and enjoyed chatting with constituents throughout the store.
This vile anonymous note was left on our car. pic.twitter.com/4K5OBN8qVj
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) March 7, 2020
Remember Howard Dean? Here’s his claim to fame.
