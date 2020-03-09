Former Democratic National Committee chair Howard Dean reacted to an offensive note left on the car of Rep. Elise Stefanik by implying that the New York Republican brought it on herself.

Stefanik shared a photo of what she called a “vile” note which said, “Rot in Hell FASCIST PIG,” on Twitter Saturday, and she lamented “that the radical Far-Left cannot see beyond their vicious hate.” Dean retweeted it hours later with his own.

Excerpt from Fox News story

Remember Howard Dean? Here’s his claim to fame.

