Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is calling for a national work boycott, saying that once businesses start to re-open, Americans should refuse and say “we’re not going back to that.”

In a preview clip of Ocasio-Cortez remarks with Vice News host, Anand Giridharadas, the progressive lawmaker referred to President Trump’s tweets to “liberate” states that are under restrictive stay-at-home lockdown order as citizens are currently protesting their state government drastic restrictions. – Source

“When we talk about this idea of ‘reopening society’ you know, only in America- does the President, when the President tweets about liberation, does he mean go back to work,” Ocasio-Cortez said in the VICE interview. “When we have this discussion about going back or reopening, I think a lot people should just say “no”- we’re not going back to that. We’re not going back to working 70 hour weeks just so that we can put food on the table and not even feel any sort of semblance of security in our lives.” – Source