He’s running again — and democracy is on the line according to Hillary Clinton.
The former Secretary of State says she thinks former President Trump is planning for president in 2024 and warned that a second term would make his tumultuous first four years in the White House seem like child’s play.
“If I were a betting person, I’d say Trump is going to run again,” Clinton told MSNBC in a new interview that aired Thursday. “If he’s not held accountable and he gets to do it again, I think that could be the end of our democracy.”
The former first lady and Democratic presidential candidate warned that allowing Trump to regain the reins of power would be an unprecedented disaster for the U.S.
“This is a make or break point,” Clinton said. “If he or someone of his ilk were to be once again elected president … you will not recognize our country.”
Clinton offered candid opinions about Trump and her stunning loss to him in the 2016 election during a one-on-one chat with Morning Joe’s Willie Geist that was taped at her home in suburban Chappaqua.
She said “of course” she feels guilty about botching the chance to keep Trump out of the White House.
“I feel terrible about not stopping him and the people around him,” she said.
Clinton blamed her electoral college defeat on the “stunt pulled by Jim Comey,” a reference to the FBI director’s October surprise letter about the investigation into her emails that may have led to a last-minute dip in her support.
But Clinton also admitted that Trump tapped into a potent vein of support among the American people.
“Everyone can see for themselves what kind of leader he is,” she said. “But clearly there are people who like what they saw despite what I see as the real dangers to our country.”
And she grimly warned voters not to underestimate him in 2024.
“They turned out and voted for him,” she said. “And he’s trying to get it set up for him so that can happen again for him.”
