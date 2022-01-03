“Fox Across America” host Jimmy Failla slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Friday on “Outnumbered” for wining and dining in Miami Beach while her constituents suffered in New York under COVID mandates, stating that was how she “lost the locker room.”

“Nothing about what AOC is doing surprises me because nobody pushing these public health initiatives is adhering to any of them. That is the part that has caused them to lose the locker room and has taken us to the precipice of the place where Americans are fighting each other harder than we are fighting the pandemic. It really is shameful,” he noted.
Ron DeSantis Was Joining Wife at Cancer Treatments as AOC Accused Him of Going ‘Missing’

