“Fox Across America” host Jimmy Failla slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Friday on “Outnumbered” for wining and dining in Miami Beach while her constituents suffered in New York under COVID mandates, stating that was how she “lost the locker room.”
“Nothing about what AOC is doing surprises me because nobody pushing these public health initiatives is adhering to any of them. That is the part that has caused them to lose the locker room and has taken us to the precipice of the place where Americans are fighting each other harder than we are fighting the pandemic. It really is shameful,” he noted.
Gov. DeSantis welcomed her to Florida:
Welcome to Florida, AOC!
We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership. https://t.co/AU0Khspu8P
— Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) December 31, 2021
And she responded:
Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks?
If he’s around, I would be happy to say hello. His social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks.
In the meantime, perhaps I could help with local organizing. Folks are quite receptive here 🙂 https://t.co/LmmqT8eLDh
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021
So, where has Gov. DeSantis been while AOC partied? Check this out:
Ron DeSantis Was Joining Wife at Cancer Treatments as AOC Accused Him of Going ‘Missing’
Then things got really weird:
It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general.
These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021
On to another bar:
AOC was spotted partying in a bar maskless in the great free state of Florida. Absolute hypocrite pic.twitter.com/5lPEtPTnib
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2022
It’s fine that she went to Florida to get out from under the mandates, but then she needs to understand that the rest of us don’t want to live under them either. Everything about these people is double standard.
You need to go to bat for your constituents in New York, AOC. Try actually doing your job for once.
I’m still trying to figure out at what level of political power and influence one must achieve in Washington where you become immune from being prosecuted for not following the very oppressive rules you pass and impress upon others? The other is how high up one must get where you can actually get away with murder, misappropriation of public funds, lying under oath, and treasonable collusion with sworn enemies of the State?
When coaches “lose the Locker room” it’s time to go back into the closet and let someone else run the team. “the precipice of the place where Americans are fighting each other harder than we are fighting the pandemic.” Is exactly where AOC’s own coach and mentor Socialist community organizer Saul Alinsky designed America to be; Not much new about her playbook.
1) Healthcare– Control healthcare and you control the people.
2) Poverty – Increase the Poverty level as high as possible,
poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live.
3)Debt – Increase the debt to an unsustainable level.. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty.
4)Gun Control – Remove the ability to defend themselves from the Government. That way you are able to create a police state.
5)Welfare – Take control of every aspect of their lives (Food, Housing, and Income).
6)Education – Take control of what people read and listen to – take control of what children learn in school.
7) Religion – Remove the belief in the God from the Government and schools.
8) Class Warfare – Divide the people into the wealthy and the
poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take Taxes from the wealthy with the support of the poor.
Quite certain her supporters are happy with being locked down while she parties on their dime in the sunshine state. They get what they wanted another useless entitled minion. Keep voting for her and her type and things will only get worse.
The bimbo bartender Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is the perfect example of the deranged mentality of the Democrats who voted for her.
“Birds of a Feather, Flock Together”
Democrat Party supporters tend to be similar in a broad range of unbalanced characteristics. 😯
OK, so Steve Cortes’s tweet about the sandals was kind of dumb. But for AOC to read that tweet and leap to Republicans are sexually frustrated and want to date her just shows what a demented, narcissistic person she is. Go back to bartending, Sandy. At least there your work would have some value.