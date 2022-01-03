“Fox Across America” host Jimmy Failla slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Friday on “Outnumbered” for wining and dining in Miami Beach while her constituents suffered in New York under COVID mandates, stating that was how she “lost the locker room.”

“Nothing about what AOC is doing surprises me because nobody pushing these public health initiatives is adhering to any of them. That is the part that has caused them to lose the locker room and has taken us to the precipice of the place where Americans are fighting each other harder than we are fighting the pandemic. It really is shameful,” he noted.

– Read more at BPR

——————————–

Gov. DeSantis welcomed her to Florida:

Welcome to Florida, AOC! We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership. https://t.co/AU0Khspu8P — Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) December 31, 2021

——————————–

And she responded:

Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks? If he’s around, I would be happy to say hello. His social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks. In the meantime, perhaps I could help with local organizing. Folks are quite receptive here 🙂 https://t.co/LmmqT8eLDh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

——————————–

So, where has Gov. DeSantis been while AOC partied? Check this out:

Ron DeSantis Was Joining Wife at Cancer Treatments as AOC Accused Him of Going ‘Missing’

——————————–

Then things got really weird:

It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

On to another bar:

AOC was spotted partying in a bar maskless in the great free state of Florida. Absolute hypocrite pic.twitter.com/5lPEtPTnib — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2022