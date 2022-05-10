The city of Chicago will spend $500,000 to support abortion access for residents and people from neighboring states in anticipation of Roe v. Wade being overturned, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday.
The money will go toward transportation, lodging, care “and, if necessary, safe and legal access to an abortion procedure,” Lightfoot said.
Lightfoot’s pledge comes after a leaked draft of a Supreme Court ruling previewed the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights case. Reiterating a concern she first expressed after the opinion leaked, Lightfoot said the case’s repeal could lead to gay and interracial marriages being outlawed.
“The architects of this destruction will not stop at a woman’s right to choose,” she said in a statement released last week, the day the draft decision was first reported by Politico. “The Court’s draft opinion will establish a precedent for gutting the legal underpinnings used to protect against gender-based discrimination overall including women’s rights, trans rights, immigrant rights, and of course, the right to same-sex and interracial marriage. This decision truly epitomizes the dangers that exist at the intersection of racism and sexism.”
Lightfoot’s announced the new funding as part of what the city called the “Justice for All Pledge,” made in direct response to the leaked draft of the Supreme Court ruling.
“This pledge signals that the City will continue to be a safe haven for all who are unjustly denied the resources and opportunities they deserve; to fight for the rights of all people; and to ensure that no person will be attacked, assaulted, bullied, or discriminated against because of who they are, the choices they make regarding their bodily autonomy, or who they love,” a news release said.
As it relates to reproductive health, the pledge is to “protect and increase access for all safe reproductive, obstetric, and gynecological healthcare regardless of the patient’s age, sex, gender identity, race, disability, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, place of residence, or immigration status in order to support the choices of all people to have or not bear children on their terms.”
Being that Chicago is the murder capital of the US, if not the world, that was to be expected.
Why uselessly spend $500K of the taxpayer’s money when her current abortion policies of murder by black is working so efficiently already on the adult level. Blacks make up 15% of the American population but 40% of the abortions. Just thank Lightfoot and the Democrat party of death dealing immorality, now beginning in the cradles of Chicago abortion doctors and further taught in their public schools. The poor Chicago black populations would have a better chance of survival as Jews in Nazi Germany than what the Democrats are offering them now in moral and spiritual leadership and similar inner city ghetto creations. Even the former pre-civil war slave masters were more supportive of black life creation than what this current administration now promotes, with the mattering part coming out just about the same as in the 1860’s. The only difference now is the blacks like Lightfoot are doing it to themselves, and the black Democrat party leaders are getting way richer than any plantation owners used to. If they spent $500K to promote abortions, you just know that the majority of THE PEOPLE’s money will land in the pockets of the Democrat politicians.
They wanna get them both old AND Young!!
Why not do something civilized like put up money for adoption services?
That would require they have a soul!
But then adoptive babies would grow up with fathers, the concept of which leads to God the father whom Secular Democrats deen as the American enemy, particularly the enemy of their ability to be gods unto themselves.
Hey, Mayor how about using that money to support and hire some more Police Officers! Mayor Lowfoot you will never be a Mayor like Jane Bryne.
MORE cops won’t do Jack squat, AS LONG AS THE LEFTIST DA’S keep releasing criminals over and over and over..
“In the United States, the abortion rate for black women is almost five times that for white women.” quote from publication from the Guttmacher Institute which is connected to Planned Parenthood)
So, a black mayor is going to help fund the killing of black pre-born children. If a white person did the same thing to black children it would justly be called racism and genocide.
The liberal mind is impossible to understand.
Too bad it’s mother didn’t have that option.