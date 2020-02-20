Hillary Clinton on Tuesday said she is not considering being Mike Bloomberg’s running mate after a recent report by Matt Drudge said the former New York City mayor was considering her as his potential vice president.

At a Clinton Global Initiative event in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Mrs. Clinton was asked whether she would entertain being Mr. Bloomberg’s vice president should he win the Democratic Party’s nomination.

“Oh, no!” the twice-failed presidential candidate responded, as quoted by noted freelance journalist Yashar Ali. “I’m just waiting and watching as this plays out. I will support whoever the nominee is because I think, for all the reasons you can imagine, and here in Puerto Rico there are many, we need to have a new president for our country.”

She later added that she wants “all the American citizens,” including Puerto Ricans, to be able to vote for president.

Her comments come after conservative news aggregator Matt Drudge, citing sources close to the Bloomberg campaign, reported that the former mayor was considering Mrs. Clinton as a running mate and had been polling voters to assess the popularity of a Bloomberg/Clinton ticket.

Earlier this month, Mrs. Clinton told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that she wouldn’t be running for president a third time but didn’t completely rule out being a possible running mate.

“I never say never, because I do believe in serving my country, but it’s not going to happen,” she said.

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]