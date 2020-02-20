Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who lately has seen poll numbers, fundraising and vote totals weaker than she’d like, helped spark a $2.8 million fundraising haul with a Wednesday night debate performance that evoked her spirited attempts to takedown corporate CEOs and Trump administration officials during Senate hearings.

Warren, in a tweet, described Wednesday as “officially our campaign’s best fundraising day ever.”

Her campaign said it raised $2.8 million for the day.

Caitlin Mitchell, Warren’s chief mobilization officer, said the campaign raised more than $1 million during the two-hour debate alone, at one point raising $425,000 in a 30-minute span.

Warren immediately laid her cards on the table in the Las Vegas debate by aiming her first words at former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, whom she described as a “billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians.”

She later hammered Bloomberg, who’s risen in national polls as millions catch his television and online ads, saying he has “a history of hiding tax returns, harassing women and supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk.”

But Warren, in need of a boost after third and fourth place finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire, also went on the offensive against just about everybody on the stage.

She pointed to her health care plan as the best way to help struggling families, and derided former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar for putting together “a PowerPoint” and a “Post-It Note,” respectively, on the core campaign issue.

She also challenged Sen. Bernie Sanders to take responsibility for some of his supporters, who have been accused of harassing others, and said his campaign “relentlessly attacks everyone who asks a question.”

Sanders, who went toe-to-toe with Buttigieg — the runner up to Sanders in Iowa and New Hampshire — as well as Bloomberg, Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden, also celebrated a huge fundraising rake on debate night. The Vermont progressive raised $2.7 million from nearly 150,000 individual donations, the best debate totals the campaign has seen so far.

Bloomberg, who is funding his own campaign defended his track record on business, climate change and gun safety, and argued Warren and Sanders were too far left to defeat President Donald Trump. He also apologized for the stop and frisk policy going too far and impacting the African American community, and said he was always against redlining, which effectively kept African Americans from owning homes in certain neighborhoods for decades.

The Nevada caucuses are set for Saturday, Feb. 22.

___

(c)2020 MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass.

Visit MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass. at www.masslive.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]