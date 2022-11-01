(The Center Square) – U.S. Health and Human Services’ transgender policies toward children are under scrutiny, the latest federal agency to face Congressional questions over how taxpayer dollars may be pushing the issue and even funding surgeries.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., ranking member on the Subcommittee on Civil Rights & Civil Liberties, sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra raising concerns about the agency’s work to “promote life altering changes to young children.”

“I write to conduct oversight of the federal government’s use of taxpayer funds to promote radical gender ideology and the medical transition of children using pharmaceutical or surgical interventions,” the letter said. “The Biden Administration appears to be encouraging any child, who does not conform to perceptions of masculine or feminine stereotypes, to alter his or her body through potentially irreversible medical or surgical intervention. Instead of funding these life-altering drugs and procedures, our government should be promoting policies to protect vulnerable children – who cannot consent.”

HHS is the latest but not the only federal agency to come under scrutiny for its transgender policies toward children. As The Center Square previously reported, The U.S. State Department’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Strategic Plan also came under Congressional scrutiny for including taxpayer-funded “gender transition care” for employees as well as their children.

Mace said that other western nations have raised concerns about the transgender drugs and surgeries, but that the Biden administration has gone all in.

The letter explicitly requests information to what extent taxpayer dollars are being used to fund these drugs and surgeries.

“HHS, under the guise of ‘gender affirming care,’ now promotes medical interventions such as drugs designed to block puberty, opposite-sex hormones to transition children – both of which do not have FDA approval for use in children’s gender care – and even surgical interventions to remove or alter the gender specific anatomy,” the letter said. “HHS also falsely promotes some of these interventions as ‘reversible’ or ‘partially reversible’ despite potential, serious long-term physical and mental health risks, complications, and regret. The American medical institutions simply do not have enough data to understand outcomes. Children who suffer from mental health conditions are least likely to engage in sound decision making which is where parental control should intervene.

“It is imperative that the American people understand HHS’s role and the use of federal taxpayer money to promote a radical gender ideology that is harming children in our country,” the letter adds.