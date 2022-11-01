A new CBS News-YouGov poll found that 79 percent of likely voters believe the country is “out of control” in the lead-up to the midterms and only 21 percent believe the US is “under control.”

According to CBS News, “That doesn’t bode well for the party in power: Republicans are winning those who say ‘out of control’ right now by more than 20 points.”

The new poll reflects recent polls reflecting how Americans are concerned about the state of the country. An August a Fox News poll found that 75 percent of Americans are not happy with the country’s direction under President Joe Biden. In April, another Fox News poll had only 2 in 10 Americans thinking that the country was going in the right direction.

In May, the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research found the same numbers as only about two in ten adults believed America was heading in the right direction or that the economy was in a good condition.

In July, a New York Times/Siena College poll reflected the same outcome as 75 percent of Americans believed the country is headed in the wrong direction. The Times wrote that the poll reflected a “country gripped by a pervasive sense of pessimism” with a sense of national dread that “spans every corner of the country, every age range and racial group, cities, suburbs and rural areas, as well as both political parties.”

The CBS News-YouGov poll found that 73 percent of those polled said things were going badly in the US, compared to 36 percent who thought things were going well. 48 percent of Democrats also thought things were going well compared to 12 percent of Republicans. 56 percent of those polled said they disapprove of Biden’s job as president whereas 44 percent said they approved.

In order, voters’ concerns were the economy, inflation, and then crime and “Republicans hold a double-digit lead over Democrats” when it comes to which political party makes Americans feel safer.

46 percent of likely voters found that the GOP made them feel safer compared to 30 percent of Democrats.

The poll found that on issues of immigration and what’s being taught in schools, the GOP have big messaging wins over Democrats, with 57 percent of those polled concerned about discussions of sexuality and gender in the schools.

“A majority think Mr. Biden and the Democrats should get blame for the economy,” the poll found.

The poll concluded that the GOP will win back the house in the midterms with a net 228 seats over the Democrats getting 207.

The poll was conducted between October 26 to 28, had 2,119 respondents, and has a 2.4 percent margin of error.

