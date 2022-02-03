Members of the ultra-liberal “Squad” collectively spent over $325,000 on private security in 2021, despite vehemently promoting the “defund the police” movement over the last 2 years.
According to Federal Election Commission records reviewed by Fox News, Rep. Cori Bush’s campaign spent over $65,000 on private security during the fourth financial quarter and approximately $200,000 total in 2021 on private security from firms like Peace Security and Whole Armor Executive Protection.
Indeed, Bush has been an avid promoter of all things defund the police. Last August, she told CBS News that it “has to happen” and the money garnered from doing so needs to be put towards “social safety nets because we’re trying to save lives.”
When asked about her hypocrisy, Bush got defensive: “You would rather me die? Is that what you want to see? You want to see me die?”
Calm down, Cori.
While Bush spent the most money on private security in 2021, a few of the others still racked up tens of thousands of dollars.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spent about $9,800 during the fourth quarter and just short of $75,000 total in 2021, making her the second-biggest spender.
“Defunding police means defunding police,” Ocasio-Cortez said in June of 2020. “It does not mean budget tricks or funny math. It does not mean moving school police officers from the NYPD budget to the Department of Education’s budget so the exact same police remain in schools.”
Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was an active supporter of dismantling the Minneapolis Police Department, spent over $30,000 on private security in 2021.
Other pro-defund the police “Squad” members who shelled out money for private security include Reps. Ayanna Pressley, who spent around $14,000 in 2021; Jamaal Bowman, who spent $7,872 in 2021; and Rashida Tlaib, who spent less than $3,000 in 2021.
The post Hey Big Spender! Hypocritical ‘Squad’ Democrats Spent Over $300k on Private Security Last Year Despite Hating Police appeared first on Human Events.
© Copyright 2022 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Had I owned a security company and they contacted me—I would have turned them down. I would have given them a free t-shirt with a target imprinted on it.
Bush got defensive: “You would rather me die? Is that what you want to see? You want to see me die?”,,,,,,,,Well the answer is pretty obvious for one who kills a nation, not cruel and unusual punishment to be offed by the very criminals you let out of Prison, whose recidivist rates are higher than a Democrat’s pathology to tax and kill all American life force within the sniffing cross hairs of Joe’s nose.
I’d have responded to her question “YES I DAMN WELL WOULD!”
If these politicians were not spewing out all their radical views and guidelines and work on making the country a safer and better place . They would not need security protection. Do the right thing brings less fears.
And these satanic moronic culls really believe America is going to give up our second amendment rights! LMAO!!!!!!!
That is why for years, i have often thought, that ANY POLITICIAN (or judge) who pushes ANTI-2a rules on WE AMERICANS< deserves to have THEIR RIGHT TO BE ARMED (OR get protected BY armed security)< stripped from them!
“You would rather me die?” was very telling of her mindset. What she really was saying was she would rather you die because she’s too important to place her life on the line for what she believs about police. She should be subject to the same risks others are to prove he position against police is right!
“When asked about her hypocrisy, Bush got defensive: “You would rather me die? Is that what you want to see? You want to see me die?”
No, but I wouldn’t feel bad if you got run over by a bus. 🙂
Then there is the Pelosi’s SHOCKING let them eat cake moment.
Democrats and the Democrat Party DOES NOT serve our citizens or our country.
The Democrats only do what is best for them and the treasonous Democrat Party.
And access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
Same thing, different day.
Scum describes these liberal communists to a tee. “Let the American citizen eat their cake”, right squad hypocrite communists?
Any government that uses others money to erect fences around themselves knows that they are in peril and so is their regime. Americans arent the ones who attack the innocent, that honor is saved for the politicians. That is why they are trying so desperately to take away our right to protect ourselves.