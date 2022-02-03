Members of the ultra-liberal “Squad” collectively spent over $325,000 on private security in 2021, despite vehemently promoting the “defund the police” movement over the last 2 years.

According to Federal Election Commission records reviewed by Fox News, Rep. Cori Bush’s campaign spent over $65,000 on private security during the fourth financial quarter and approximately $200,000 total in 2021 on private security from firms like Peace Security and Whole Armor Executive Protection.

Indeed, Bush has been an avid promoter of all things defund the police. Last August, she told CBS News that it “has to happen” and the money garnered from doing so needs to be put towards “social safety nets because we’re trying to save lives.”

When asked about her hypocrisy, Bush got defensive: “You would rather me die? Is that what you want to see? You want to see me die?”

Calm down, Cori.

While Bush spent the most money on private security in 2021, a few of the others still racked up tens of thousands of dollars.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spent about $9,800 during the fourth quarter and just short of $75,000 total in 2021, making her the second-biggest spender.

“Defunding police means defunding police,” Ocasio-Cortez said in June of 2020. “It does not mean budget tricks or funny math. It does not mean moving school police officers from the NYPD budget to the Department of Education’s budget so the exact same police remain in schools.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was an active supporter of dismantling the Minneapolis Police Department, spent over $30,000 on private security in 2021.

Other pro-defund the police “Squad” members who shelled out money for private security include Reps. Ayanna Pressley, who spent around $14,000 in 2021; Jamaal Bowman, who spent $7,872 in 2021; and Rashida Tlaib, who spent less than $3,000 in 2021.

