President Biden Tuesday unveiled a new plan to boost COVID vaccination rates on Tuesday after the self-imposed goal he had set for July Fourth — 70% of the adult population vaccinated — fell short by 3%, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
With the virulent Delta variant driving a modest increase in cases, Biden unveiled a plan to get more vaccines in the arms of Americans who may still have doubts about the lifesaving shots.
“The bottom line is the virus is on the run … and you the American people made it happen,” Biden said.
Biden said the spread of the Delta variant should be a wake-up call, especially as the country narrowly missed hitting his July 4 goal.
“Seems to me, this should cause everyone to think twice,” Biden said. “Fully vaccinated people have a high degree of protection, even against this Delta variant.”
“If you’re not (vaccinated), you’re putting yourselves and your family and friends at risk.”
More than 200 Americans still die each day from COVID-19, and tens of millions have chosen not to get the life-saving vaccines.
The president said the summer could offer a key turning point as health care workers push to get over the hump ahead of the arrival of cool weather in the fall that could give the virus a renewed foothold in the U.S.
The five-point plan includes door-to-door canvassing in communities with low vaccination rates getting vaccines into primary care physicians’ offices and pushing adolescents to get vaccinated as part of their back-to-school health checkups.
Health officials also plan to step up efforts to bring vaccine clinics to workplaces and to expand mobile clinics.
Biden also vowed to create a rapid response team to tamp down COVID-19 outbreaks that are expected to spring up in areas with low vaccination rates, including extensive testing and medical resources.
The plan notably does not rely heavily on any new measures to help identify people who refuse to get vaccinated or to limit their access to public events where they could spread the deadly virus.
.“Let’s finish the job — finish it together,” said Biden.
