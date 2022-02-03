A religious liberty law firm is reporting good news for its client, a pro-life police officer, who sued the city that employed him after he was punished for praying while off-duty outside an abortion clinic.

Matt Hefron, an attorney with the Thomas More Society, says police officer Matt Schrenger is “back on the job” after the City of Louisville settled his lawsuit out of court.

The city offered to settle the case and paid $75,000, the attorney tells American Family News.

On behalf of Schrenger, Thomas More filed a federal lawsuit last fall after he was suspended from the Louisville Police Department when city leaders learned he had demonstrated outside an abortion clinic while in uniform. Shrenger, however, says the police officer wore a coat over his uniform and he was unfairly targeted. While praying outside the clinic, Schrenger was photographed by abortion supporters who posted the photos online in an effort to punish him. He was suspended for four months pending an investigation.

Responding to the punishment, the police officer filed suit against his bosses with help from Thomas More and local attorney Blaine Blood.

“During the same time period,” says Hefron, “other officers on the same police force were on duty, in uniform, marching in a gay parade and participating in Black Lives Matter protests. They were not disciplined whatsoever.”

And that is why the lawsuit was important, the Thomas More attorney says. A veteran police officer and law-abiding citizen was treated unfairly by his bosses because it was assumed he would not make “a lot of noise” after being targeted and punished.