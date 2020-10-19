Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Monday said Hunter Biden’s recovered laptop and emails, which purportedly show Joe Biden had involvement in his son’s foreign business dealings, are “not part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”
Ratcliffe’s comments, which refute claims made by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff that the emails are a smear attempt coming “from the Kremlin,” came during an appearance on FOX Business.
Why doesn’t anybody go to JAIL?
Because we no longer, have a dept of justice, but a dept of INJUSTICE.
So, Schiff says Putin is smearing the guy that Putin claimed, just last week, is closely aligned with the Kremlin’s own policies?
Simply amazing.
Adam Schiff either has Russia misinformation or he is actually the mole within the government who is disseminating the information from the Kremlin just to confuse us all!
That certainly wouldn’t shock me one bit.
Adam Schiff declaring it’s a Russian smear campaign is proof positive that the laptop is genuine and belonging to Hunter. Schiff is the best useful idiot in Putin’s quivering quiver of arrows, and the very same undermining undisclosed government source that tried to pull off that idiotic impeachment where Schiff thought himself WIlliam Tell, but instead of shooting the apples off his committe members heads, he got them all between the eyes. He’ll do the same in defending Hunter.
I didn’t know the Bidens were Russian.. learn something every day…thanks “lying sack of Schiff”.
Funny how, every time some unpleasant TRUTH about the conniving Demmunists and their America-hating COMMUNIST ideology comes out, it is promptly labeled (by THEM) as “Russian disinformation.” There is “disinformation” (translation: LIES) aplenty being disseminated here–by the COMMIE DEMS, not by Russia!