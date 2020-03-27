When it comes to the COVID-19 response package, President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State John Kerry found themselves in agreement Friday morning.

With Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky planning to vote against the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill Friday, and potentially pushing for a recorded vote that would require more House members to hustle to Capitol Hill amid a pandemic, the president tweeted that the congressman was a “third rate grandstander” who deserved to be tossed from the GOP, and Kerry called Massie a “#Masshole.”

On Thursday morning, Massie told 55 KRC radio that the historic $2 trillion package would skyrocket the national debt through the one-time checks to Americans and hundreds of billions of dollars in loans to businesses.

“If it were just about helping people to get more unemployment (benefits) to get through this calamity that, frankly, the governors have wrought on the people, then I could be for it,” Massie said. “But this is $2 trillion.”

“He just wants the publicity,” Trump wrote Friday morning as House members debated the bill. “He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous and costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault.”

Trump added that while it is “HELL” to deal with Democrats, Massie should be thrown out of the Republican Party.

Kerry, quoting Trump’s tweet, quipped that “Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an asshole.”

“He must be quarantined to prevent the spread of his massive stupidity,” the longtime Massachusetts senator and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee added. “He’s given new meaning to the term #Masshole. (Finally, something the president and I can agree on!”)

Never knew John Kerry had such a good sense of humor! Very impressed! https://t.co/vCVNMUeY2h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Kerry had a previous run in with Massie over climate change during a congressional hearing last spring.

Massie mocked Kerry for earning a “pseudo science” college degree after Kerry explained that he had a bachelor of arts degree in political science.

“Are you serious? I mean, this is really a serious happening here?” Kerry said. A video of the exchange went viral.

Kerry had previously questioned whether a Trump administration climate change committee would be made up of properly credentialed scientists, and argued to Massie that the administration had kept the committee secretive.

House leaders expect a vote on the COVID-19 stimulus package by Friday.

The bill is the largest aid package in U.S. history and would see most American taxpayers receive at least $1,200 checks in the coming weeks.

