At least 59 Texas House democrats are leaving the state on Monday to deny the republican-controlled legislature the quorum needed to pass voting legislation.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the democrats were set to fly on two chartered planes to Washington D.C, and will have to remain out of state for several weeks to avoid voting during the 30-day special legislative session.

As previously reported by Human Events News, Gov. Greg Abbott called for the special session after a walkout by democrats at the end of the regular session in May.

Related Story: Abbott says Dems who ‘fled’ state over elections bill will be arrested upon return

The agenda for the special session includes 11 bills from the previous session, including a bill which seeks to “reduce the likelihood of fraud in the conduct of elections.”

Similar to the one passed in Georgia, the Texas election law would ban curbside voting, limit dropbox usage and create new requirements for early voting. Additionally, it would ban unsolicited vote-by-mail applications and ballot harvesting.

Other bills include concerns on whether schools can teach critical race theory, and one that would prohibit people from providing “abortion-inducing drugs by mail or delivery service.”

The post Texas Democrats Flee State to Kill Voting Bill appeared first on Human Events.