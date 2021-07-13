At least 59 Texas House democrats are leaving the state on Monday to deny the republican-controlled legislature the quorum needed to pass voting legislation.
As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the democrats were set to fly on two chartered planes to Washington D.C, and will have to remain out of state for several weeks to avoid voting during the 30-day special legislative session.
As previously reported by Human Events News, Gov. Greg Abbott called for the special session after a walkout by democrats at the end of the regular session in May.
The agenda for the special session includes 11 bills from the previous session, including a bill which seeks to “reduce the likelihood of fraud in the conduct of elections.”
Similar to the one passed in Georgia, the Texas election law would ban curbside voting, limit dropbox usage and create new requirements for early voting. Additionally, it would ban unsolicited vote-by-mail applications and ballot harvesting.
Other bills include concerns on whether schools can teach critical race theory, and one that would prohibit people from providing “abortion-inducing drugs by mail or delivery service.”
The Global Warming communist Democrats flying out of Texas on private jets.
TWO OF THEM.. And if you note, THEY RANT at all of us, demanding WE WEAR MASKS to travel, but when they took picks of themselves ‘celebrating leaving’, NOT A DAMN ONE HAD A MASK ON.
“Abbott says Dems who ‘fled’ state over elections bill will be arrested upon return”
I sure hope so and also charged.
The Dishonorable, Socialist Democrat Party game plan is to lie, cheat and steal elections in order to take total control of the American people, increase Taxes on everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
The socialist, dishonorable, dishonest, unethical, immoral, hateful Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY and needs to be destroyed!!!
I am not sure if this applies, but “Flight to avoid prosecution” come to mind.
I’d send FEDERAL MARSHALLS AFTER THEM, and not just arrest them, but USE THEIR ARRESTS AS REASON TO kick them out of the texas legislature…
For people who are so vocal about there being no fraud in the November Presidential election, they sure are uptight about any measures being put in place to ensure that there is no fraud in future elections. If they have nothing to hide, then why all the staunch opposition to fair voting policies that work for the benefit of both sides? Their words and their actions do not line up.
I hope there is a way that the Texas legislature can get this through despite the Dems antics.
FOLLOW the dems own actions. JUST SHOVE IT THrough via “Reconsilliation” measures, that only require a simple majority vote.
Such cowardice on the part of Democrats, instead of staying and arguing their position in debate in the Texas House and before the people, they have chosen obfuscation, run and hide when they know they don’t have the power to defeat or replace the proffered bill. Now they want Congress to do their dirty work and unConstitutionally Federalize elections. Do they fear the voting fraud bill so much because it will bring to liight past frauds that once suspected will be proven? Aside from this one bill they are doing the job the voters who elected them ( their employers) put them in office to do so they should have their pay docked accordingly!
Since the democrats have walked off the job twice , they have quit. They voluntarily quit. So the governor should appoint someone to fill the Vacancy until election day.
IT CERTAINLY seems to me, like they are WILLFULLY ABDICATING their jobs… SO GIVE them all pink slips, AND arrest warrants.
Yes , if they are refusing to do the job they were elected to do they need to be dismissed and others appoint to fill their vacancy.