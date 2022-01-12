Former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.

He died Dec. 28 at age 82 after fighting pancreatic cancer. His funeral in Las Vegas on Saturday included tributes by President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama. Reid served as Senate majority leader during much of Obama’s presidency.

A ceremonial arrival will begin at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST.

A congressional tribute will follow at 11 a.m., with remarks by leaders. The private event is open only to invited guests largely due to COVID-19 protocols. A viewing will run from 12:30 until 4 p.m. Wednesday, with a ceremonial departure at 5 p.m.

Reid was Nevada’s longest-serving senator. He also served as Nevada’s lieutenant governor after rising from poverty to become one of the state’s leading politicians.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to pay tribute to Reid at the Capitol on Wednesday — Harris in the late morning and Biden in the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.