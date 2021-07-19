Two more Texas Democrats have tested positive for coronavirus during their trip to Washington, D.C., just one day after three of their colleagues learned they had contracted the virus as well.
According to the Texas Tribune, the number of COVID-positive Texas state lawmakers in the nation’s capital is now five. The news comes on the same day that Vice President Kamala Harris dropped by Walter Reed Medical Center for a “routine” visit after meeting with the group of lawmakers just last week.
The group of Democrats fled the Lone Star State to deny Republicans in the state legislature a quorum, which refers to the minimum number of lawmakers needed to carry out legislative business.
When it comes to protecting our right to vote, all cards are on the table. We broke #quorum again today because the Gov & #txlege Repubs chose to bully Texans out of our constitutional rights instead of finding solutions to problems that really exist. #SuppressionSession #DemsOut https://t.co/muMdHLSy9F pic.twitter.com/9UbJnB8ehW
— Julie Johnson (@juliejohnsonTX) July 12, 2021
Harris gets ‘routine’ checkup after meet with COVID-infected Texas Dems
Vice President Kamala Harris is going to Walter Reed Medical Center for a “routine doctor’s appointment” on Sunday after coming into contact last week with three Democratic lawmakers from Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Fox News.
The news of her trip to the hospital in Bethesda, Md., just outside the nation’s capital came as she tweeted: “This Delta variant is no joke. Get vaccinated.”
Harris met with the Lone Star State Democrats last Wednesday and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in his Capitol Hill office.
This would be called a super spreader event if it was Republicans who got COVID after not wearing masks on a plane.
Science for thee, not for me. pic.twitter.com/Vh3qsNlFSt
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 17, 2021
—-
