Thousands of migrants continue to converge in a makeshift camp under the bridge that connects Del Rio, Texas and Mexico’s Ciudad Acuña, in the latest border emergency and humanitarian crisis facing US President Joe Biden.
The camp had swelled to some 10,000 migrants on Thursday, with thousands seen wading across the Rio Grande River daily. Most are Haitians, with some Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans also present.
Amid the surge of the highly infectious Delta variant, the crowded conditions of the camp also raised concerns about the possibility of COVID-19 outbreaks endangering the health of the migrants.
Biden, who imposed sweeping vaccination rules on many Americans last week, has admitted that people who cross the border illegally won’t be required to get vaccinated, and the Border Patrol has said that it has insufficient time and space to even test most migrants upon their arrival.
What caused this sudden influx of 1000’s in Del Rio? Ted Cruz has the answer.
Hiding it from the American people
The Federal Aviation Administration has placed a two-week flight restriction along a bridge at the southern border inundated with thousands of illegal immigrants, which prevents reporters from flying drones to document the crisis.
“We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says ‘special security reason,’” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted Thursday evening.
The FAA has shut down news drones covering the situation.
NEW: We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says “special security reason”. pic.twitter.com/aJrjAPO2Pz
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021
What a coincidence.
The FAA better be ready to explain to Congress why they're suddenly blocking the media from covering Biden's border crisis. https://t.co/fd2y7G8RRg
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 17, 2021
Melugin added that Fox News has been using drones for months and there has never been an issue.
The following video report from Fox News was recorded last night.
NEW: Source on the ground at the international bridge in Del Rio just sent me this video showing the deteriorating situation. Federal source says the number has now increased to 9,300.
It was 8,200 this morning, and about 4,000 yesterday AM.
Mostly Haitians, I’m told. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/e8ftMp4YoQ
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2021
Law enforcement source on the ground at the bridge this morning just sent me this video showing the situation there. I’m told a large majority of the migrants are Haitians and more are crossing into the US and arriving at the bridge by the minute. BP w/ limited manpower @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/dHWCrhFikq
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2021
They are not illegal aliens they are next election cycle votes. Dead or alive 8 to 80 they all will vote for those who are in power at this moment.Using the dems math that should equal about 110,000 solid votes.
You can BET THAT the dems are hard at work, GETTING THEM REGISTERED TO vote as Dems..
this is pure insanity.
you are watching the fall of america on your television every day.
the president should be removed from office for this crime and put in jail.
look for aa act of terror on our soil soon.
the ones i blame the most are all republicans ,they are week and feckless and let the left roll them.
He and the rest of them ALLOWING THIS need to be hung for treason!
Censor the news, destroy the fabric of our society with illegal aliens and what do we have? A traitor named Joe Biden who hates our Country.
If you still don’t see that the GOP is compromised you need only realize that all this is occurring without any push-back at all from the Republican Establishment. Unconstitutional Vax Mandates, Illegal surges, Leftist Riots, Socialist Policies, Blocking the Media from reporting the news to the American people, ect. And not a word from those who claim to represent our values and views.
RIP Gop. WE HATED YOU just as much as the commucrats!
We are looking at America being DESTROYED, piece by piece each and every day !
I truly feel for the Haitians who are trying to come into the US. Their country is in shambles physically, politically, and economically. It has been this way for years. Who wouldn’t want to leave if they could?
However, unfettered and uncontrolled immigration is not the answer. There needs to be a plan, a system in place, that will allow those who wish to enter a chance. These people’s lives are at stake and Biden is treating them as pawns at best and ignoring them and their plight. The states, namely Texas and Arizona, where they are entering cannot handle that sort of influx.
To allow these people to enter the US without any care to where they are going and what illnesses, etc. they might spread to those who reside in the US is criminal. It isn’t good for the US citizens and those who live here legally and it isn’t good for those entering illegally. Too much room for exploitation and bad outcome.
It isn’t good for US citizens but it’s great for Democrats power. This all by design. Why should Biden stop it? Over 2 million future Democrat voters this year alone.
WHat i want to know, is HOW THE HELL ARE THEY GETTING from hatti TO MEXICO to then invade our southern border!??!?!?
SEND THEM BACK!!!! Or, invade Haiti and take over!
There were a few hundred when PinnocchiJoe Biden stopped the flights returning them to Haiti. Then the refugees communicated to others that they could come and not be sent back. The number quickly became 10,000. Now they are being held like cattle until they are turned loose.