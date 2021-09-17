Thousands of migrants continue to converge in a makeshift camp under the bridge that connects Del Rio, Texas and Mexico’s Ciudad Acuña, in the latest border emergency and humanitarian crisis facing US President Joe Biden.

The camp had swelled to some 10,000 migrants on Thursday, with thousands seen wading across the Rio Grande River daily. Most are Haitians, with some Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans also present.

Amid the surge of the highly infectious Delta variant, the crowded conditions of the camp also raised concerns about the possibility of COVID-19 outbreaks endangering the health of the migrants.

Biden, who imposed sweeping vaccination rules on many Americans last week, has admitted that people who cross the border illegally won’t be required to get vaccinated, and the Border Patrol has said that it has insufficient time and space to even test most migrants upon their arrival.

– Read more and see more photos at The Daily Mail

————————–

What caused this sudden influx of 1000’s in Del Rio? Ted Cruz has the answer.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

————————–

Hiding it from the American people

The Federal Aviation Administration has placed a two-week flight restriction along a bridge at the southern border inundated with thousands of illegal immigrants, which prevents reporters from flying drones to document the crisis.

“We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says ‘special security reason,’” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted Thursday evening.

The FAA has shut down news drones covering the situation.

NEW: We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says “special security reason”. pic.twitter.com/aJrjAPO2Pz — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

What a coincidence. The FAA better be ready to explain to Congress why they're suddenly blocking the media from covering Biden's border crisis. https://t.co/fd2y7G8RRg — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 17, 2021

Melugin added that Fox News has been using drones for months and there has never been an issue.

– Read more at Fox News

————————–

The following video report from Fox News was recorded last night.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

————————–

NEW: Source on the ground at the international bridge in Del Rio just sent me this video showing the deteriorating situation. Federal source says the number has now increased to 9,300.

It was 8,200 this morning, and about 4,000 yesterday AM.

Mostly Haitians, I’m told. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/e8ftMp4YoQ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2021

Law enforcement source on the ground at the bridge this morning just sent me this video showing the situation there. I’m told a large majority of the migrants are Haitians and more are crossing into the US and arriving at the bridge by the minute. BP w/ limited manpower @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/dHWCrhFikq — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2021

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.