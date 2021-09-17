This week’s deeply unsettling revelation of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley’s alleged late Trump administration-era perfidy, bordering on high treason, is but one glaring fusillade in a years-long crusade by America’s decrepit ruling class to condemn and ultimately subjugate us “deplorables,” “wrong-thinkers” and all others with a conservative or traditionalist worldview. It is a shot across the bow in that roiling cold domestic conflict, and a clarion call as to the relevant stakes. It is also a brazen assault on one of the most rudimentary defining features of America’s constitutional order — an assault that exposes the lie that the ruling class and its left-wing echo chamber denizens care one whit about the very “democracy” they invariably claim to cherish.
To recap, a leak of a forthcoming book from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, “Peril,” claims that two days after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, Milley was so bothered by former President Donald Trump’s demeanor and conduct that he deemed it necessary to take unilateral action outside the formal chain of command. Specifically, Milley allegedly convened a rogue meeting with senior military officials in charge of the National Military Command Center, the Pentagon’s de facto war room, to tell them not to accept military orders from anyone unless he was personally involved.
In effect, Milley, haunted by hysterical cable news-induced nightmares and caving to delusions of grandeur, took impetuous action to cut out the commander in chief of the U.S. Armed Forces himself from the formal chain of command. He did so, we are made to believe, out of fear the lame-duck president might launch a high-scale attack or nuclear weapon strike, perhaps against China.
Although the qualifier “allegedly” is perhaps strictly necessary to describe Milley’s actions, it is worth noting that Milley’s office responded to the leak by issuing a nonapology “apology.” Milley’s “calls with the Chinese and others in October and January were in keeping with (his) duties and responsibilities conveying reassurance in order to maintain strategic stability,” the response statement from spokesperson Col. Dave Butler read.
There was, in short, no denial, which all but assuredly means the allegations from “Peril” are true. And since the statement, President Joe Biden has resisted manifold calls for Milley’s resignation, including one from Milley’s former boss, former acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, and even one from the notorious anti-Trump former National Security Council staffer Alexander Vindman. He has instead pledged that he has “great confidence” in Milley.
There could not possibly be a clearer example of how much the American ruling class is drunk on power and of how little it cares for any and all obstacles standing in the way of its accumulation and exercise of that power.
It also just so happens that, in this instance, those obstacles take the form of the quintessential defining feature of what usually separates a democracy or a republican form of governance from a dictatorship: ultimate civilian control of the military. In undermining that ultimate civilian control, Milley and his apologists are playing with fire. How bitterly ironic, too, that the same left-wingers who opposed Trump on ostensibly “fascist” or “authoritarian” grounds while simultaneously preaching about the imperative to save our American “democracy” are now the ones who, seemingly without fail, have taken to defending a Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman who has taken a blowtorch to the very definition of “democracy.”
Milley is, of course, the same man who has openly defended the merits of studying critical race theory in the military and, in general, seems far more preoccupied with preening for holier-than-thou wokesters than he does with ensuring the U.S. Armed Forces are adequately prepared to hunt down and kill America’s enemies in the most efficient way possible. In short, as National Review’s Dan McLaughlin tweeted: “To Mark Milley, the General Lee who has been dead for 151 years is a dire threat, but the General Li who commands the world’s largest army on behalf of a murderous tyranny is a chum.” That is damning almost beyond words.
Milley’s direct attack on civilian control of the military is but the latest indication that our wokeist ruling class will take no prisoners in its systemic assault upon the very pillars of the American constitutional order. From Trump-era “deep state” malfeasance to imperious progressive judging to a woke Joint Chiefs chairman feeling justified in removing the duly elected commander in chief from the military chain of command, the ruling class has now thoroughly revealed the depths to which it is willing to sink in order to enact its agenda and force its political opposition to bend the knee. Eyes wide open, the onus is now on the deplorables to resist such an anti-constitutional — indeed, anti-American — trampling.
To find out more about Josh Hammer and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
COPYRIGHT 2021 CREATORS.COM
He mostly likely now is too busy indoctrinating and injecting our military to worry about china not being treated kindly. It also helps bozo has turned the reins of America over to china. Hopefully our military does not become a woke, unidentifiable gender force of evil robots who turns their guns on Americans because they are told it’s for the best.
What you say demonstrates the vital role of the Second Amendment.
This is why i am GLAD I GOT out of the military when i did..
Filthy Marxist Milley Chicom’s double agent. The GOP has failed us. They have supported this ongoing New World Order. Only Taylor, Paul and Desantis are capable of challenginga divided Woke Congress.
Milley ***** at his actual job which is winning battles and wars for the US, witness the Afghanistan fiasco. He undermines a POTUS he doesn’t like while reassuring the communist Chinese he’ll give them a “heads up” before any attack. His treason is open. His judgment is loony, as though Trump who started no wars and preferred to withdraw American troops would start a nuclear war with China.
“To Mark Milley, the General Lee who has been dead for 151 years is a dire threat, but the General Li who commands the world’s largest army on behalf of a murderous tyranny is a chum.” That is damning almost beyond words.
How did we ever get to this point ?
Because WE the people, stopped demanding ACCOUNTABILITY!
Yep, Mark Traitor Milley, the greatest threat to our nation is “white rage”, but terrorists, antifa, blm and the communist Chinese are not a threat to our Country. Mark Milley, you and the deep state are a cesspool of metastatic cancer and this cancer is destroying our Country at a rapid pace.
This is repulsive! We are a Democratic REPUBLIC!!!! Trump ran our country from this position in its fulness. So now we know who our representatives and leaders in all our government agencies are. They have exposed themselves to us, WE THE PEOPLE.
BUT can WE the people do anything, to STOP THEM? can WE the people punish them?!
The traitor Milley must resign. He has created a very dangerous precedent. Resign, or he must be fired. Only other option for the man is in his grave.
Why let him retire on his Cushy pension? IMO HE needs to rot in jail for a few years, WHILE AWAITING HIS execution for high treason.
There are far too many simpletons in this country that have no clue about the tenets of the U.S. Constitution and why they are there. The separation of powers and civilian control is a prime element to maintain the success of the Republic. Only a moron would take the position that “Oh well, Milley has an open line of communication with his counterparts all over the world, and it is necessary to keep communication lines open”.
What this blustering traitor did was to take it upon himself to undermine a duly elected Commander in Chief, and he should not only be fired but prosecuted as well. It is clear that Milley, like most leftists and elitists, has no respect for the founding documents, which by the way are more important today even more so than in 1788.
Moreover this guy Milley a scary figure in his position because of his paranoid comments on imaginary “white supremacists” This guy cannot be allowed to get away with this.
Worse to me i that there are far too many TRAITORS TO OUR NATION< inside its halls of power, and education system, who are indoctrinating generation, after generation, into HATING OUR constitution, and all it stands for.
Milley is obviously psychotic & an admitted traitor who must be court martialed & imprisoned for life if not executed.
His China counterpart, Gen Li, would likely be publicly executed if he went behind the back of CCP Pres Xi & told the US military leadership that he would give them advance warning of a China attack on US.
All the high level military staff who agreed to obey no orders without that psycho’s specific permission in violation of the constitution also should be dismissed from their military commands as they can no longer be trusted with access to classified intel or with defending the US from hostile or malign forces, foreign or domestic.
At least one of these is true:
1 Milley is too uneducated of the Constitution that he is unaware that ONLY the president is Commander in Chief…or
2 Milley is in open defiance of the Constitution.
IN EITHER CASE, HE SHOULD BE FIRED IMMEDIATELY.
If 2 is true, he should be prosecuted for treason…with a LONG prison sentence to follow…or the prescribed hanging.
As retired military I can guarantee this general is low on the totem pole when it comes to our military obeying any orders from him.
I noticed this puke bag is wearing a 101 patch. If he would’ve commanded the 101 during The Battle of the Bulge the people of Bastogne would be speaking German today.
Shameless and traitor in the dictionary should have a photo of Milley. What an entitled toad!
Sad thing is my grandson just became a Marine. He is a smart young man. Hopefully he understands the importance of our Constitution as Milley does not. Military trial then the firing squad would fit this ***
P.O.S. is not acceptable