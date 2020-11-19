Gutless Democrats have picked the same old boss, and they’re supposed to be the party of change?

In a closed door virtual caucus, without even a voice vote — because no one was willing to go on the record against her — House Dems renominated ancient Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead their party for the next two years.

So just in case you’re keeping track, that’s the 80-year-old Pelosi as Speaker, the 81-year-old Steny Hoyer as Majority Leader and 80-year-old James Clyburn as House Whip.

That’s to go along with the soon-to-be 78-year-old president-elect, Joe Biden.

In the House, they call that a Youth Movement.

Pelosi will be forced to step aside in 2022 but what Democrats need right now is a real trailblazer — someone who can work with Biden to forge a new political path, like the one he talked about during his campaign. Biden promised real change, not the same old, same old.

The speaker indicated late Wednesday that this will be her last two-year term, so that means she’ll be a lame duck — just like Biden, who probably will only serve one term.

“I will abide by those (term) limits that are there,” Pelosi said.

Asked whether that was a definitive statement that she won’t run again, Pelosi only said, “I consider this a gift and I can’t wait to work with Joe Biden.”

But is Biden really looking forward to working with her and her fake claps and rank hypocrisy?

Assuming Pelosi is elected speaker in January, she faces numerous tough challenges over the next two years — mostly coming from her left flank.

The outspoken U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has feuded with Pelosi before, and now that progressives are looking to pack the Biden Cabinet, she’ll be even more vocal.

Pelosi was challenged two years ago by Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton, and she easily prevailed, but bitter feelings over that fight still remain. Moulton has been neutered — he is saying nothing but kind words about Pelosi now — but someone like AOC won’t be afraid to put up a fight over her principles like the Green New Deal.

Biden voiced opposition to the Green New Deal during his campaign, so how will Pelosi handle that coming dispute?

Pelosi also will be leading the House with fewer Democrats than before. At least 10 House incumbents were defeated by Republicans, and there could be more carnage once all the votes are tallied. Democrats started 232 members before the election, and now just have 219. Moderates have blamed those defeats on progressives scaring voters about socialism.

Pelosi must now somehow try to keep the peace in her fractured party, but now that she’s a lame duck, it’s unclear whether anyone will listen to her.

