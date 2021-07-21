ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) – The NFL says it’s bringing back a lot of elements of social justice messages from last year, including on-field signage and decals on player helmets.
Also, the continuation of the Black national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at flagship events. They say they’re adding in-stadium PSAs as well this year.
The NFL says it is an effort to reinforce the league’s 10-year, $250 million commitment to combat systemic racism. Rapper Jay-Z and his Roc Nation label have been advising the league on its “Inspire Change” initiative since last year.
Black players make up nearly 60% of the league, according to 2019 figures. Last year, commissioner Roger Goodell publicly said the NFL can’t afford to ignore its players’ deep concerns about racial justice.
NewsNationNow.com spoke with an NFL representative who told us the league is still finalizing things for this season. But the news is getting backlash from some fans who would prefer the league not weigh in on social issues.
This renewed push comes five years after the initial frenzy from Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality against Black people, and many say the league’s actions still haven’t shown commitment to change.
“There’s no Black owners. There’s not a lot of Black general managers. The number of Black coaches have been going down, there’s not a lot of Black front office people within the NFL,” said Robert Littal, founder of Black Sports Online.
I promise you, you will be playing it for a greatly reduced audience. You people are killing the sport—I don’t watch it any more.
I quit watching most professional sports years ago that started with the players’ strike. My attitude now is who gives a rats behind. All I hear is wah, wah, wah.
Have not watched the NFL in years. Stopped watching the NBA a couple years back. MLB is not dead to me as well. They all have become pro BLM racists. They are as anti-white as you can get at this point. Oh, they allow whites to play. But you had better bend your knee and bow down to the critical race theory bigots or you will be canceled. Just look at how drew brees completely threw away his ideals when he was maligned over simply saying he was proud of the flag and his ancestry. Whites are not allowed to be proud of America or our ancestry
Thank you for standing for America , I Salute you for speaking out.,
“NFL Says It Will Play Black National Anthem At All Games In 2021”
I don’t care what this dishonorable NFL does or doesn’t do.
I will not watch or support in any way this Democrat Party’s political extension.
When any sport lowers itself to become political, It is no longer a sport it is a political commercial.
Thank you for expressing your opinion , God Bless America !.
Why do any patriotic Americans even bother watching this racist organization anymore. It is obvious they are pro black and anti white. Are they going to have a white National Anthem? Talk about sowing more division and hatred. If you watch the NFL you are just supporting more anti-American propaganda.
You are a true American, America needs more pariotic citizens like you to speak up….
Professional sports are dead. They have embraced woke culture. College Sports are headed that way. At lease Div 1 are. Too bad. Eventually all these woke athletes in college who are wanting to get paid will lose their scholarships and realize that they had it very very good when they end up working for minimal money in a farm league for football or basketball players while giving up a college degree.
If their intention was to destroy the sport, they’ve succeeded. People do not forget, even if they back off at this point it’s too late.
Actions have consequences, Goodell is about to find out what those consequences are.
Hey you idiots at the NFL, “WE” the United States of America have ONLY one National Anthem. PERIOD!