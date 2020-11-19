After first voting against certification, Republican members changed their votes under pressure from Democrats and voted to certify following a heated zoom meeting in which they say they were threatened.

Previous Story: Wayne County MI Board Of Canvassers Certify Election Results After First Voting Against

The two Republican canvassers have now filed affidavits to rescind their votes to certify but it may be too late according to the following report.

While, Palmer and Hartmann have signed affidavits seeking to revoke their certification, Vice Chair Kinloch assures me the deal is already done. Lawsuits withstanding, as election lawyers have explained to me, the deadline is also a hard stop, and the deadline was yesterday. — Kayla Ruble (@RubleKB) November 19, 2020

It’s been a wild and wooly time in Michigan. Read on:

The following is an excerpt from Just The News:

GOP members of Wayne County’s election board signed affidavits Wednesday night alleging they were bullied and misled into approving election results in Michigan’s largest metropolis and do not believe the votes should be certified until serious irregularities in Detroit votes are resolved.

The statements by Wayne County Board of Canvassers Chairwoman Monica Palmer and fellow GOP member William C. Hartmann rescinding their votes from a day earlier threw into question anew whether Michigan’s presidential vote currently favoring Democrat Joe Biden will be certified. They also signaled a possible legal confrontation ahead.

“I voted not to certify, and I still believe this vote should not be certified,” Hartmann said in his affidavits. “Until these questions are addressed, I remain opposed to certification of the Wayne County results.”

From Fox News:

The two Republicans — Monica Palmer and William C. Hartmann — were involved in a brief deadlock in the county’s election certification process Tuesday before initially voting to certify.

Both Republicans say they were called racists and subjected to threats for raising concerns about ballots that Democrats said were from predominately Black communities, Jenna Ellis, a lawyer for the Trump 2020 Campaign, told Fox News on Tuesday.

Ned Staebler, chief executive of TechTown, who, according to the New York Times, is a poll challenger at the TCF Center in Detroit, said in the viral Zoom meeting, “The Trump stain, the stain of racism that you, William Hartmann and Monica Palmer, have covered yourself in, is going to follow you throughout history.”

He said the two would “forever be known in southeastern Michigan as two racists who did something so unprecedented that they disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of Black voters in the city of Detroit.”

The following tweet is just one sampling of the abuse heaped on the Republicans.

BREAKING VIDEO: The exact moment Democrat Abraham Aiyash threatened Monica Palmer's children on zoom. This extortion attempt directly influenced the decision to agree to certify the election fraud in #WayneCounty.@TheJusticeDept @JackPosobiec @DonaldJTrumpJr @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/vDGiFIwmOf — Miss Michigan (@correctthemedia) November 18, 2020

Related Stories:

Complaint to unseat Monica Palmer from Wayne Co. Board of Canvassers to be investigated

Black leaders, civil rights advocates outraged over initial Wayne County Canvassers vote